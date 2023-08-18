The Hateful Eight, the film: plot, trailer, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

Tonight, 18 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3 the film The Hateful Eight, a 2015 film directed by Quentin Tarantino, is broadcast. The soundtrack, needless to say, was composed by the late maestro Ennio Morricone, also awarded with a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for best soundtrack. Let’s see what is the plot and the cast of the film.

Plot

The film is set a few years after the end of the American Civil War. We are in the frozen landscape of Wyoming and OB Jackson’s stagecoach is headed towards the city of Red Rocks. On board the carriage we find the headhunter John Ruth and the fugitive Daisy Domergue: she has a price on her head of 10 thousand dollars. In fact, Ruth wants to hand over the woman and take her loot, but fears that her fellow criminals have a plan in mind to save her. Along the way, bring him on board Marquis Warren, a former black soldier turned bounty hunter. The group expands with Chris Mannix, who escorts the caravan claiming to be the new sheriff in town. Caught by a blizzard, the travelers are thus forced to stop and stop at Minnie’s general store, where, however, they find four men waiting for them. The presence of Daisy’s new possible accomplices irritates Ruth, very soon a strong tension is created and the situation will precipitate.

The Hateful Eight, the cast | Trailer

The film stars Samuel L. Jackson as Major Marquis Warren, while Kurt Russell plays John The Hangman Ruth. Walton Goggins plays Sheriff Chris Mannix, while Jennifer Jason Leigh plays Daisy Domergue. Tim Roth is Oswaldo Mobray, while Michael Madsen is Joe Gage. Bruce Dern is General Sandy Smithers, while Demian Bichir is Bob. Zoe Bell plays Six-Horse Judy, Dana Gourrier is Minnie, James Parks is OB Jackson and Channing Tatum is Jody- Gene Jones is Sweet Dave, Keith Jefferson is Charly and Craig Stark is Chester Charles Smithers.

The Hateful Eight, where to watch on TV and in streaming

Where to see The Hateful Eight? The film is shown in prime time on Rai 3 on 18 August 2023, from 21:20. The third channel of Viale Mazzini is available on button 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control and on button 103 for the Sky decoder. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming can do so by accessing the site RaiPlay. Via PC, smartphone and tablet it will be possible to follow the broadcast of the film. Anyone who wants to recover it can also find it the next day on RaiPlay thanks to its on demand function.