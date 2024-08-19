Have you ever wondered why, despite knowing that a specific habit is not beneficial for youdo you keep falling for it? This behavioral paradox, in which We know the harmful nature of our actions But we repeat them, it is a common phenomenon and has been the subject of study for years.

With this particular premise, Professor Arthur C. Brooks of the School of Business at Harvard proposed a key approach to address this problem: assign a monetary value to your free timeThis research-based trick can help you make decisions more aligned with their priorities.

In his column “How to Build a Life” for The AtlanticBrooks shares a Powerful Strategy to Combat Bad Habits That Consume Your Time. The idea is to calculate How much is your free time worth in monetary terms? and use that figure to evaluate their leisure activities.

It is a technique that is based on a 2012 study by researchers at the University of Torontowho discovered that participants They valued activities such as surfing the Internet less once they were reminded of the associated monetary cost.

The Focus Treatment That Could Turn Your Negative Habits Around, According to Harvard



To implement this method, First you need to calculate your hourly wage. Then compare this value with the time you spend on activities that do not provide real valueFor example, if you spend an average of 142 minutes a day on social media and your hourly wage is $29.92, you would be “spending” approximately $71 a day on social media. This reminder of the true cost of your time can help you make you question whether you really want to continue investing in those habits that he does not enjoy.

Brooks points out that The goal is not necessarily to maximize every second of your time in productive activities, but manage it in a way that aligns with your values ​​and prioritiesIt’s not about eliminating leisure time altogether, but about making sure that the time you spend on recreational activities brings you real pleasure.

Finally, he argues that rather than viewing free time as a mere pastime, reflect on its intrinsic value. Consider how Every minute spent on activities you don’t value contributes to the perception that he is wasting his life. Instead, uses the monetary value of his time as a reminder that life goes by fast and that every moment must be invested consciously.