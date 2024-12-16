The apple is one of the most consumed fruits worldwideIn fact, almost everyone likes it. Known for its carbohydrate, fiber, vitamin and potassium contentit is a complete and healthy food, recommended for all ages.

Origin

Although the exact origin of the apple is unknown, it is believed that it comes from crossing different species of European and Asian wild apple trees. It What can be assured is that the mansince ancient times, learned to grow it and currently it is one of the most widespread fruit trees on the planet.

There are many varieties that have different skin tones.. Now, yellow, green or red are the most common. As if that were not enough, its flavor can change between sweeter or more acidic, as well as the texture, something that a large number of people are unaware of.

Benefits

Among its properties, it is worth highlighting the following, according to various investigations by the Harvard University:

Strengthens hair and nails . Provides iron, essential for hair and nails to be strong.

. Provides iron, essential for hair and nails to be strong. Improve memory . Vitamins B1 and B6 prevent mental exhaustion and strengthen memory.

. Vitamins B1 and B6 prevent mental exhaustion and strengthen memory. Improves brain function . One of the flavonoids it contains is quercetin. which is both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.

. One of the flavonoids it contains is quercetin. which is both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Great source of potassium . A lack of this mineral can cause everything from irritability and fatigue to heart and kidney disorders.

. A lack of this mineral can cause everything from irritability and fatigue to heart and kidney disorders. They may have anti-cancer effects . Several studies have positively linked eating at least one apple a day with a reduction in various types of cancer.

. Several studies have positively linked eating at least one apple a day with a reduction in various types of cancer. Helps resolve intestinal problems and stomach pain . It has fibers, including pectin, that help relieve the symptoms and discomfort of gastritis or stomach pain.

. It has fibers, including pectin, that help relieve the symptoms and discomfort of gastritis or stomach pain. Protects against cardiovascular diseases . Thanks to pectin fiber, the absorption of fats from some foods is decreased, which are those that, if consumed in excess, cause cardiovascular diseases.

. Thanks to pectin fiber, the absorption of fats from some foods is decreased, which are those that, if consumed in excess, cause cardiovascular diseases. Helps weight loss . Its diuretic properties, low calorie intake and satiating effect make it perfect for a diet regimen.

. Its diuretic properties, low calorie intake and satiating effect make it perfect for a diet regimen. Avoid cavities . Thanks to its malic acid, it increases saliva production in the mouth and reduces the proliferation of bacteria.

. Thanks to its malic acid, it increases saliva production in the mouth and reduces the proliferation of bacteria. Helps you fall asleep. It is a natural relaxant due to its phosphorus content.

Recommendations

It is recommended that all people eat apples regularly. In fact, its consumption is never harmful. Of course, it is true that Not all individuals would benefit from consuming one a day, since its benefits depend on other factors..

For people with gastrointestinal problems and ulcers No It is always good to eat apples, especially Granny. Like any acidic food, it can cause swelling and irritation in the mucous membranes.