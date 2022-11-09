The player who a few days ago said goodbye to his fans at FC Barcelona yesterday was the protagonist of a bitter episode that ended with the expulsion of the Blaugrana defender, Gil Manzano, referee of the match lived in Pamplona between Osasuna and FC Barcelona, dictated in the minutes some harsh words that Piqué said to him when he saw that he had been expelled. “Once the Club Delegate was informed of the expulsion of this player, he continued to repeat the same expressions described in the Expulsions section, having to be introduced to his locker room by staff from his club, while addressing me in the following terms: “It’s a fucking shame, I shit on your fucking mother!”, It is collected in the section of other incidents.
Before reflecting on the minutes of the aforementioned, in the Expulsions section, Gil Manzano indicated that Gerard Piqué’s expulsion was due to the following reason: “Once the first half was over, being already inside the locker room tunnel, for going to me in the following terms: “Did you see what corner you gave us? You are the referee who has screwed us the most by far.”
The events took place after the controversial actions of the first half. Piqué went to the referee when he had signaled the end of the first 45 minutes to rebuke him for his decisions. Gil Manzano passed by and went to the locker room tunnel, where the center-back went behind. Already in the locker room tunnel, the protests caused the Extremaduran referee to end up expelling the Catalan player, causing him to retire as the most expelled player in the club’s history, equaling Stoichkov (11).
Piqué did not have the opportunity to start as a starter in his last game with FC Barcelona and he was sent off. He knew it was his last match and he didn’t hesitate. An expulsion that without a doubt could have been avoided but that was not the case.
#harsh #words #Gerard #Piqué #Gil #Manzano
Leave a Reply