For the past week, an icy current from Finland has plunged much of western Europe into freezing temperatures, with bitterly cold days, freezing nights and frigid wind gusts of up to 40 kilometers per hour. Nothing unusual for this time of year, except that there is no rain, no ice, and much less snow: the gray clouds characteristic of this time of year have been conspicuous by their absence, and they have given way to an infinite blue sky that covers cities and fields and symbolizes the worst drought that has shaken these countries in many decades.

For almost 40 days, there has not been a single major downpour in France, marking the longest meteorological drought on record. When analyzing the rainfall in 30 cities in the country, the Parisian newspaper Le Figaro found that during the first three weeks of February 2.5 millimeters of rain fell against a historical average, for the same dates, of 52.3 millimeters. The reduction is 95 percent, something never seen.

In much of Spain, two months without rain have brought water reserves to levels of 44 percent, when the historical average used to hold them at 63 percent for this time of year.

Although this winter everything looks worse, the phenomenon has been worsening for some years: between October and February, it now rains 36 percent less in Spain than the average recorded between 1981 and 2010.

In Italy, the levels of Lakes Como and Garda are 70 centimeters below what was normal these days, and very close to the lowest historical marks, which may well be reached if it does not rain at the beginning of March. In the Alpine canton of Ticino in Switzerland, near the border with Italy, the last time it rained was on January 8: in the southern half of the country, rainfall this year has been 50 percent below average.

Across the English Channel, in the British Isles, known for their gray skies and recurring showers, the drought has also taken its toll. In Scotland it has rained just over half the historical average. And in the south of England, in February only 6 percent of the water that usually rains in the month fell. For the whole of England, it is the worst drought in more than 30 years. And if it continues for a few more days, it will be the worst ever recorded..

France on red alert

“The month of February that is ending is the one with the least rainfall since 1959,” confirmed the Metéo network, the French television channel specializing in weather. The scenario is aggravated because the rain deficit comes from a long time ago. Of the last 20 months, 17 have been below the average rainfall, so that lakes, rivers, soils and subsoils carry a deficit that becomes more worrying every day for the supply of water for agriculture, livestock and human consumption.

The most delicate thing is the lack of rain during winter, accentuated throughout February, occurs precisely in the period of recharge of water bodies and groundwater tables, which runs from September to March. These winter months are supposed to make it possible to prepare the natural reserves and fill the reservoirs for the arrival of summer, when not only does it rain less, but the high temperatures accelerate evaporation.

“France is on alert, the warning lights are red,” Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Béchu said Sunday. “We are more than two months behind in the process of recharging the groundwater tables,” he added before announcing that, in a few days, the Government will set restrictions on watering gardens and sports fields, and washing cars and sidewalks, among other measures. “We are facing unprecedented water stress,” he concluded.

Béchu faces severe criticism from the environmental and left-wing opposition for the delay in decision-makingand for the not very ambitious goals of the so-called Water Plan, announced a few days ago by the Government and which plans to reduce the total consumption of this vital liquid in France by 10 percent.

Photograph dated February 26 of the Loire River.

Other cases



Last week, images of Venice’s gondolas stranded on the dark mud of the canal beds made headlines in the audiovisual media. They are part of the low tide phenomenon that is repeated every year between January and February. And although what happened is not attributable to the drought that is shaking western Europe this beginning of the year, the duration is exceptional.

According to the city’s Tidal Forecast Center, the concern has nothing to do with the recurring low tide of these winter days, but with the way in which a phenomenon that previously lasted a few days and now lasts two weeks has been prolonged.. The anticyclonic regime that hits Western Europe at this time has aggravated things in Venicebecause “it acts as a barrier to the rains that also nourish the canals”, as explained by a spokesperson for the Center.

the deficit

of water becomes chronic

and we are going to have

to accept that we will have fewer fruits, and that the production of

olives and oil

in Spain it will be reduced and the product will become more expensive.

1,700 kilometers southwest of the legendary Italian city, drought is also wreaking havoc on the fields of Andalusia, Spain. The olive groves, the soul of the landscape and key to the economy, have suffered like few others from the lack of rain. Although these are plants used to surviving with little water, the drought of January and February has added to a 2022 that was already well below average in terms of downpours.

The effect is visible in the fields planted with olive trees: the load of olives is between a third and a half less than it used to be. Given the lack of water, the olive groves react by dropping their fruits in formation —which consume that moisture—, and the olives that are still on their branches do not grow as before, because for this they would need more water than they have available.

For growers, in this year’s harvest there will be fewer olives and those that will be will be smaller. “The water deficit becomes chronic and we are going to have to accept that we will have fewer fruits, and that the production of olives and oil in Spain is going to be reduced and the product is going to become more expensive,” the Andalusian farmer Paco said recently. Sing to the Radio France International network.

Complaints are also felt in Extremadura, in the meadows dedicated to raising pigs for Iberian ham. Higher temperatures and much less water have reduced pasture and acorns, and pigs that by February should be close to 150 kilos per specimen are 20 percent underweight.

There will be fewer animals, those that will be will weigh less and all this will lead to a reduction in the production of the famous ham and, of course, to a significant increase in its price.

The picture is similar in regions of high dairy production, in France, Switzerland and Italy, as well as in French, Italian and Spanish vineyards, and in fields producing cereals, citrus, apples and plums. The alert has forced the rulers to pronounce: “We all need to pay attention to this resource, which is becoming very scarce,” French President Emmanuel Macron said this weekend at the Agriculture Show, and we walk towards the sobriety in water consumption”.

This is what some canals in Venice look like after they dried up.

summer and the future

Meteorologists, geologists and ecologists are alarmed by the prospect of a crisis in the water supply this year, in various regions of Europe. During the summer of 2022 there were many weeks without rain, which left the sources and reserves at very low levels. Autumn rainfall, which should have allowed the averages to recover, was lower than usual. And those of the winter have been marked by even lower levels, especially by the long drought from mid-January to the end of February.

Without unusually high rainfall in the spring, the summer of 2023 will trigger shortages for farmers and ranchers, for the food industry and other sectors with high water consumption, as well as for humans.

According to the French hydrologist Emma Haziza, founder of Mayane, a research center on the effects of climate change, “the aridity of the land is advancing in great strides: we must think of new and more intelligent ways to recover water in the winter and on how to spread the vegetation layers, or else we will face repetitive hardships”.

Although these days it is news especially in Western Europe, Drought is an increasingly serious global problem.



According to a United Nations report released last year, since the beginning of the century the episodes of drought on the planet, and their duration, have increased by 29 percent.

Developed within the framework of the tasks set by the UN Convention against desertification, the report estimates that, during 2022, more than 2.3 billion people were faced with risks or actual situations of water scarcity. Some 160 million children live in areas exposed to prolonged droughts, with the consequences of lack of drinking water and lack of food due to the aridity of the fields.

The UN experts maintain that, if nothing changes, from now to 2030 more than 700 million human beings will be at risk of displacement due to the droughts that will devastate entire regions on the five continents. By 2050, periods of drought could hit, to a greater or lesser degree, three quarters of the world’s population. It is yet another of the fronts on which the alarms for climate change accumulate, while corrective actions take time and, when they arrive, they are insufficient.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

TIME

