The “rigorous” winter weather will continue on the weekend and at least until Tuesday or Wednesday, especially in the eastern center of the Peninsula, which will continue to register strong frosts with minimums of -15ºC or close to -20ºC, as reported the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Aemet’s spokesman, Rubén del Campo, told Europa Press that minimum temperatures have dropped this Friday compared to previous days but have still reached -13 degrees Celsius (ºC) in Molina de Aragón (Guadalajara), which one day Furthermore, it has been one of the coldest places in Spain in recent weeks, along with Calamocha (Teruel), which has reached -12ºC, the same temperature as Arganda del Rey (Madrid), and Alcalá de Henares, at -11ºC .

He also recalled the record that Getafe reached on the 13th, when it reached -12ºC and equaled the previous record, of February 1963. He also added that these days of cold wave in Molina de Aragón, on 12ºC it registered -25 , 2ºC but in addition, he has highlighted that since last January 6 this season has not exceeded 0ºC, except on the 10th, where it exceeded 0ºC but did not even reach 1ºC.

Something similar occurs to a greater or lesser extent in other areas near Molina de Aragón and nearby Calamocha (Teruel), where they have also been below 0ºC for several consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the snow cover is maintained in a good part of the country, which together with the high pressures that stabilize the atmosphere and keep the skies clear and the wind to calm down, causes a stagnation of the cold air mass over the interior of the Peninsula and this keeps the very low temperatures “for a few more days.”

It also adds that widespread and strong frosts will continue and in large areas of the interior, and they will continue to be “very strong” in an extensive area of ​​the center and interior of the eastern Peninsula, which is where more and more important snowfalls have been registered, This motivates the AEMET to extend this Thursday the special cold wave warning until next Wednesday since “very low night temperatures are expected for the next few days.”

The frozen center



Specifically, he points out that temperatures of -10 to -15ºC will generally remain in areas of eastern Castilla-La Mancha and southwestern Aragon. Even “it could drop below -15ºC this Friday”, a day in which a weak flow of continental origin will be established that will also lower the maximum temperatures in much of the interior.

For this reason, it will continue to freeze in a good part of the moors of Guadalajara and Teruel as well as in the rest of the interior of the peninsula and for a good part of the day they may be below -10ºC or colder even in low areas and valleys.

Temperatures will be higher in mountain areas due to the phenomenon of thermal inversion, since in the valleys the maximums will be below 5ºC and with persistent fogs, especially in the Douro Valley where rimes could continue to occur, which are accumulations of ice in surfaces by hitting the mist droplets against these surfaces and freezing.

Regarding Saturday, the spokesperson points to a slight decrease in the minimums, so severe frosts will continue, especially in the center, south and east of the Community of Madrid and nearby areas of Castilla-La Mancha and strong frosts will continue in páramos of Teruel, Guadalajara and the interior of the Pyrenees, where they can drop below -15ºC. According to Del Campo, in the Ebro valley they will get rid of frost as a result of the gale wind.

The frosts will be intense, in any case, in a good part of the two plateaus, which on Saturday will have between lows of between -5 and -8ºC and also frosts in the Extremaduran valleys of the Tagus and Guadiana, where it can drop to even -5ºC , which is “very cold for Extremadura” and will also have up to -7 or -8ºC in the northeast of the peninsula, where the thermal decline will be especially marked in mountain areas.

This Saturday the atmosphere in the Douro area will also continue to be very cold, where the maximums can remain close to 0ºC throughout the day as a result of the persistent fog, which will again give rise to rime.

On Saturday, rainfall will be very scarce and there may only be some weak rains in the Balearic Islands and the north of the more mountainous Canary Islands and on Sunday the same panorama of slightly cloudy skies will be repeated except in the extreme north of the Peninsula and in the north of the more mountainous Canary Islands, where a few drops may fall and the generalized frosts will remain in the interior but somewhat less intense.

Daytime temperatures will rise in the Mediterranean area where on Sunday they may even exceed 20ºC in the Valencian Community and the Murcia Region, compared to values ​​of less than 10ºC in large areas.

The rains come



Next week will begin with a similar situation, although minimum temperatures will gradually rise, but the frosts remain in much of the interior, especially in the plateaus, the moors and the Iberian system.

On Tuesday changes come from the northwest and the high pressures will be retreating towards the east, which will allow the arrival of Atlantic fronts and storms with humid and temperate westerlies.

In Galicia, Cantabrian, northwest of Castilla y León and around the Central System it will rain, especially from noon and on Tuesday the rainfall will affect a good part of the western half of the Peninsula and the Pyrenees.

Del Campo has warned that at the moment it seems that the rainfall will be abundant although the snow will be limited to mountain areas, so that the rain could help melt the snow that still remains in the center of the Peninsula.

The temperatures on Wednesday will already be “clearly higher” than in previous days since they will rise from 6 to 8 degrees in the western half of the peninsula and in the central area. This will contribute to the fact that there are only frosts in mountain areas and eastern Castilla-La Mancha and the following days the temperatures will continue to rise, which will allow the cold wave to be settled.

As for the second half of the Peninsula, the spokesperson expects that it will continue to rain but in a weaker way in other areas of the Atlantic slope and that temperatures will continue to rise and there will be hardly any frost.

In fact, he has predicted that the thermometers will return to normal values ​​for the time and even somewhat higher than normal in much of the Mediterranean coast where they may even exceed 20ºC.

In the Canary Islands, the general week will be “calm”, with some clouds in the north of the more mountainous islands.