The video spot

It looks like a classic training scene from some Rocky movie, but it’s actually a video spot made to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the birth of the North Korean army. The propaganda clip shows a group of soldiers carrying out extremely tough exercises in the snow: from bare-chested abs to buckets of icy water, from breaking slabs of ice with their bare hands to lifting logs immersed in a lake, up to the classic military exercises with shotguns and semi-autos. Even a soldier can be seen breaking the chains to which he had been tied with only the strength of his arms.



00:37