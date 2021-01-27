“There are players who have loved this city. For us, you are worth nothing, you are a man without dignity”. These words appeared on a banner outside the ‘Stadio Mario Rigamonti’ in Italian Brescia. Its objective? Mario Balotelli. Monza, the new SuperMario team, visited the forward’s former team this Monday and the fans of The Leonessa made it clear that he had not forgotten his abrupt departure from the club. As much as the player was not available for the match due to a strained left thigh flexors.

The bad relationship with the directive, the absences in training and the bad attitude they accelerated the goodbye of a Balotelli that would be fired in June. In his time at Brescia he scored five goals in 20 games, but it is clear that the residue left among the fans are not the many with the biancazurra and yes the controversial ending.

Released with and without Mario

The Monza de Berlusconi, which also has an old rocker as Kevin-Prince Boateng, rescued the battering ram from ostracism and allowed him to dress short again. So far, our protagonist has only been able to play one meeting with the Biancorossi, in which he did not take long to see the goal (he scored after four minutes), by the way.

However, the understandable initial set-up and the physical problems mentioned have not allowed him to continue adding playing time. Promotion to Serie A is the sole objective of this ambitious project and, for now, it is on the right track: Monza is second behind Lecce in Serie B.