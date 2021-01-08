Hurlingham Mayor Juan Zabaleta referred to the increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks on Thursday and pointed to those who hold clandestine parties in his district: “We are going to fall to him with the full weight of the law, they will not even want to celebrate his birthday.”

The official expressed his concern about the records that indicate an increase in infections according to the Ministry of Health of the Nation and charged against the attitude of some citizens: “We need to ask you for a change. It seems that the news of the arrival of the vaccine relaxed them. “

In that sense, he explained that “You are seeing figures similar to those we had at the peak of the pandemic“and gave Hurlingham as an example:” Yesterday we had 53 new cases and at the peak there were 65. The same happens in other localities, “he told Radio 10.

“We see people who walk without a mask and this is not a joke. The virus killed 40,000 Argentines and 300 Hurlingham residents, “he said.

Angry Zabaleta said that in recent days some clandestine parties were detected that they managed to deactivate. And he pointed out to the organizers: “We are going to fall for those responsible for these clandestine parties with the full weight of the law. They will not even feel like celebrating their birthday. What they are doing is clearly total irrationality“.

And followed: “They will have fines that will be considerable from the economic point of view and there will also be a criminal complaint. We can’t let these parties go by. “

After being consulted about the demands of the opposition for the possibility that nighttime circulation would be restricted again, Zabaleta did not hide his annoyance: “They tired me. We want an opposition that at times like this will be on the side of the Government, that helps to live together. They exhausted us, they tired us all year, they put stones on us, “he said.

“We have a miserable opposition, it has no other term. They kept saying atrocities. They look at Europe so much and Europe is closed, it seems that they don’t understand it,” he closed.

