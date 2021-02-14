After the death of Carlos Saúl Menem, this Sunday, February 14, the Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA), expressed in a harsh statement on “representation of the Argentine Jewish community” that the former president “died under protection until the last day by their privileges “, remembering that during their tenures”the two most serious terrorist attacks in Argentine history occurred“.

“Laziness, negligence and, above all, complicity with those suspected of having committed these crimes explain why today, both massacres remain unpunished“, they communicated from the entity.

In the text, they define that Menem died in freedom “despite the fact that his Government used the institutions of the Argentine State to perpetuate impunity and cover up responsibility of those who committed and were complicit in the attacks. “

The DAIA, representing the Argentine Jewish community, after the death of former President Carlos Menem, expresses that

“Menem He died protected until the last day by his powers as a senator, which prevented him from being imprisoned. He never paid for his responsibility in covering up the attack against the AMIA-DAIA, “they insisted.

Lastly, they reported that as a Human Rights organization, DAIA “does not forget either its outrageous and sad decision to pardon those most responsible for crimes committed during the last military dictatorship, mocking Justice, relatives of disappeared detainees and survivors “.

