Through an official statement, The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave its version of the deportation from the country of Juan Grabois, who on Tuesday denounced that he was attacked and expelled from the country for considering it a “risk to state security “. For the Colombian government I had “the expired passport”.

“Today (for this Tuesday) he arrived in the national territory, through the El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, a delegation of 20 people from Argentina. After carrying out the corresponding immigration control and verification processes, 19 of the 20 were authorized to enter members of said delegation, “reported Migración de Colombia.

He continued: “A citizen of Argentine nationality, who refused to be verified to your documents, after the system returned a alert due to expiration of your passport and he disrespected the Migration Officer and the Supervisor in charge, he was inadmissible. “

It all started on the afternoon of this Tuesday when Grabois denounced on his Twitter account that he had been delayed and physically assaulted at the Colombian airport, a country to which he traveled as part of an international mission to the social conflict that you live in that nation.

After 8 pm, he wrote: “After a series of physical attacks registered by numerous witnesses and security cameras, the Colombian government expels me of its territory for considering me a ‘risk to State Security’ “.

And he added: “I have withheld documentation and luggage. They put me under guard on a flight to Lima (Peru), without explanation of my later destination. “

Via an audio from WhatsApp disseminated by his spokesmen – sent minutes before being deported – Grabois said that when he requested the presence of a lawyer “the security personnel he got very aggressive“:” We were forcibly taken to a door with no connection to the rest of the facilities where I was attacked through shoving and a blow to the face“, he accused.

He explained: “Given the human rights violations that happened in Colombia, our protocol agreed with Colombian congressmen was that we always be accompanied by a lawyer and a witness. “

“I wanted to enter based on who I was”

For Colombia, “the foreigner (in reference to Grabois), vehemently, demanded their entry into the country, based on who he was and who had invited him, and he was left at the disposal of the airline, in order to enforce the inadmissibility order. “

From Bogotá they concluded: “Migration Colombia rejects this type of behavior, as well as the pressure exerted to authorize their entry, and invites national and foreign citizens to respect national regulations, as well as the Migration Officer. “

From the Argentine Foreign Ministry, they confirmed that the leader received “consular assistance” before what happened, but they distanced themselves from the details by upholding Colombia’s right to decide on the issue.

Colombian government sources consulted by Clarion, confirmed the expulsion. “He will be deported tonight (for this Tuesday). Our government, in exercise of the power to receive into its territory whoever it deems worthy of that right, maintained that, under the current circumstances, Mr. Grabois he is not welcome to our country and that’s why it was inadmissible. “

