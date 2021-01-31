Barcelona “categorically” denied that it had leaked Leo Messi’s contract, published this Sunday by the newspaper El Mundo, and announced that it will initiate legal action against the newspaper for “the damages that this publication may cause”.

Through a statement, the club regretted that the contract “has been publicly disclosed”, since it is about “an exclusively private document” and which is governed by the principle of “confidentiality between the parties”.

Thus, Barcelona denied any responsibility in the publication of this document and expressed its “absolute support” for Messi.

“FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has been sportingly trained, until he becomes the best player in the history of football, “says the official text.

According to information published by The world, Rosario’s contract with Barcelona amounts to 555,237,619 gross euros, to be collected in four seasons –between 2017/2018 and the one in progress– until its expiration date, on June 30, which makes it the “most expensive contract in the history of sport.”

The full statement

