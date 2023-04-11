Guy Esteban García, Santiago Mera and Debinson Mateus were the Once Caldas footballers captured last Sunday for the crime of extortion. According to the Manizales Metropolitan Police, the youth players were arrested in flagrante delicto.

“Under the observation of the Gaula units of the Police They were approached and caught in flagrante delicto finding the money to one of them in a jacket pocketThese three individuals are apparently members of the Once Caldas team and must answer for the crime of extortion,” the Police reported.

The case in which they accuse the players focuses on the request of 500,000 pesos from a young university student for the return of an Apple brand cell phone.

According to the director of the Gaula of the National Police, Colonel Giovanni Cristancho Zambrano, there are audios that would make clear the intentions of extortion on the part of the three players. Therefore, his sentence would go in that direction.

The pain that the footballers would face

Apparently, according to the version handled by the authorities, the affected young woman’s cell phone was stolen eight days ago, in a public establishment in the capital of the department of Caldas. However, it has not been determined that the players were there.

“They say they found the cell phone”Colonel Cristancho Zambrano expressed in a chat with ‘Blu Radio’.

After reiterating that everything indicates that the players are not part of any criminal network, the Gaula director assured: “Normally, because they do not have a criminal record and because they are not a danger to society, the judge can determine that they do not go to prison. That will have to be determined by the judge, but in these cases other types of security measures are taken ”.

“They generated fear and fear in the victim, her friends, the mother and the whole circle,” added Cristancho Zambrano, asking for an exemplary punishment for those captured.

“Extortion is not a game”he stressed.

While waiting to know the outcome of the case, the only certainty is what the Penal Code stipulates: “Anyone who compels another to do, tolerate or omit something, with the purpose of obtaining illicit profit or any illicit profit or illicit benefit , for himself or for a third party, will incur a prison term of one hundred and ninety-two (192) to two hundred and eighty-eight (288) months and a fine of eight hundred (800) to one thousand eight hundred (1,800) legal monthly minimum wages in force“.

It remains to wait what the sentence will be for the players.

