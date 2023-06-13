The harsh sanction to barra brava from Santa Fe for attacking Peruvian fans in Bogotá

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Santa Fe barista captured.
The Secretary of Government reported the details of the decision after the attack on foreigners.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The match between Santa Fe and Universitario, on the fifth day of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, was marred by thehe vile attack suffered by several Peruvian fans from the local team’s barra brava.
Several videos circulated on social networks in which Santa Fe fans are seen attacking the buses that transported visiting fans. Some of them ended up injured.
The Secretary of the Government of Bogotá, Felipe Jiménez, announced at the time that one of the attackers was identified thanks to the security cameras and was captured by the Police. This Monday, the same official shared the sanction against the barra brava.
🚨 THE LATEST: Various attacks by Santa Fe fans 🇨🇴 against the buses and fans of Universitario 🇵🇪 prior to the Copa Sudamericana match.
👉 An audio is circulating on the networks in which they affirm that there are several injured cream fans who are being… pic.twitter.com/XqD3lvoeWA
— Matías Burga (@MatiasBurga) June 9, 2023
Barra brava from Santa Fe sanctioned for attacking Peruvian fans
As reported by the Secretary of the Government of Bogotá, this Monday the sanction against the barra brava from Santa Fe for having attacked fans of the Universitario de Perú club was finalized.
“He was fined 27 million and is prohibited from entering the stadium for 3 years”Jimenez said.
The barra brava also faces criminal proceedings for the physical attacks perpetrated.
(You can read: Mbappé gives the lunge to Paris Saint Germain: new blow after the departure of Messi).
Today the penalty for a Santafe fan for having attacked fans of the Universitario de Perú club was finalized.
He was fined 27 million and banned from entering the stadium for 3 years.
The Football Law in Bogotá is a reality.
— Felipe Jiménez Angel 👍 (@felipeangell) June 12, 2023
At the moment, there is no more information about the other subjects who attacked the Peruvian fans last week.
