The harsh sanction to barra brava from Santa Fe for attacking Peruvian fans in Bogotá

The match between Santa Fe and Universitario, on the fifth day of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, was marred by thehe vile attack suffered by several Peruvian fans from the local team’s barra brava.

Several videos circulated on social networks in which Santa Fe fans are seen attacking the buses that transported visiting fans. Some of them ended up injured.

The Secretary of the Government of Bogotá, Felipe Jiménez, announced at the time that one of the attackers was identified thanks to the security cameras and was captured by the Police. This Monday, the same official shared the sanction against the barra brava.

Barra brava from Santa Fe sanctioned for attacking Peruvian fans

As reported by the Secretary of the Government of Bogotá, this Monday the sanction against the barra brava from Santa Fe for having attacked fans of the Universitario de Perú club was finalized.



“He was fined 27 million and is prohibited from entering the stadium for 3 years”Jimenez said.

The barra brava also faces criminal proceedings for the physical attacks perpetrated.

At the moment, there is no more information about the other subjects who attacked the Peruvian fans last week.

