He state of florida will intensify sanctions against Iranian companies after the country celebrated attacks on Israel carried out by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. This was announced by Governor Ron DeSantiseven though the Iranian government rejected accusations that it helped the group in its preparations for the attack, as US officials acknowledged that the Iranians were indirectly complicit in training, financing and supporting Hamas.

DeSantis was joined at an event Tuesday by members of the Florida Legislature and Jewish community leaders at the Shul of Bal Harbor synagogue in Surfside, where he presented his new proposal. He said the initiative shows “that while we support Israel, we sanction Iran.”

The proposal, which will be presented in detail in the next legislative session, will increase sanctions against Iran and block Iranian companies from the state of Florida. “Our proposed legislation, of course, will reinforce Florida’s commitment not to do business with state sponsors of terrorism like Iran,” he said.

He added that: “It will expand the ban on state investment in Iranian companies to include the financial, construction, manufacturing, textile, technology, mining, metals, shipping, shipbuilding and ports sectors.” The proposal is based on a bill DeSantis signed in May and that restricts real estate ownership for citizens of China, Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

At the same time, the Republican urged other administrations to do the same: “We will prohibit state and local governments from contracting with any company on this list of expanded sectors, and we will not lift sanctions until both the president and Congress of the United States to certify that Iran has stopped supporting international terrorism and seeking to acquire weapons of mass destruction.

Florida, a community of Jews

For her part, Kathleen Passidomo, president of the Florida Senate, asserted that the Sunshine State has one of the largest Jewish populations in the United States. Consequently, they will not hesitate to provide their support: “While we appreciate the alliance between our governments, we also recognize the ties of family and friendship that unite so many Floridians with the Israeli people.”