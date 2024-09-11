CColombia beat Argentina in a new date of the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. In an even match, the locals were able to get a favorable result that allowed them to continue their undefeated run in the qualifiers.

However, several reactions from the players and coaching staff of the Argentine national team caught people’s attention after the defeat.

Among them, that of coach Lionel Scaloni when they sentenced the penalty that ended up giving Colombia the victory and the reaction of Emiliano, ‘Dibu’ Martínez, when he realized that a cameraman was recording him at the end of the match.

The penalty you may face

The Argentine national team goalkeeper looked upset at the end of the match in Barranquilla when a cameraman put him in close-up to capture his reaction. At this, he swatted the camera away from his view.

The act has been criticized by fans around the world who describe it as a rude gesture that shows that the player does not know how to lose. However, not only would he face justice on social media, but he could also receive a sanction from FIFA.

In the disciplinary code of this entity that governs and regulates the most important football competitions in the world, including the qualifiers, sanctions for acts such as the one the player was involved in are mentioned in Chapter 2.

“at least three matches or an appropriate period of time for assault (including elbowing, punching, kicking or biting; spitting or hitting) an opponent or other person who is not a match official,” the document says.

This is not the first time that the regulation has been applied to Martínez. In the past, an adjustment was also made due to the player’s characteristic movements prior to a penalty shot.

There is still no official statement from FIFA regarding these events. which captured the attention of fans around the world. However, it is their disciplinary code that contemplates the sanction that could be 3 matches and could make them miss the following matches.

This would be a big blow for the Argentines who see the goalkeeper as a guarantee of safety between the posts due to his decisive actions in important matches.

