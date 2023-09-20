It rains in the wet for the Monterrey Football Club and its youth striker Ali Avilathe Gang does not stop suffering because their campus is a hospital and due to the absences of Rodrigo Aguirre, Germán Berterame and Rogelio Funes Morithe youth player Avila He received a golden opportunity that he has greatly squandered, as he will not see action in the Monterrey team’s next two games.
And when is a Mexican youth player going to have the opportunity to start in the Albiazul team with the tremendous attackers they have and when is it going to happen again that everyone is out of action due to injury? Unfortunately for his cause, he will have to follow the next couple of games from home and will not be considered to start in his first Clásico Regio.
In the last match of the royal team against Club León, Ali Avila He was expelled from the match and not only will he miss next weekend’s Clásico Regio, but he will also not be considered for Matchday 10 against Santos Laguna, after the two-game sanction imposed on him by the Disciplinary Commission.
The reason he received a two-game suspension is because his expulsion was reported by the whistler as “Cause 3: being guilty of serious foul play.”
In the current Apertura 2023 tournament, Ali Avila He has been able to see activity in four matches between dates 5 and 8, for a total of 201 minutes where he has not been able to score goals.
