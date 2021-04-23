Faced with the national government’s warning of a possible increase in export retentions, from the Field they came out with the top caps to respond: “Again statements of this tenor? These untimely sayings enervate our producers.”

Who said it was Carlos Iannizzotto, president of Coninagro. In a message on social networks, the rural producer expressed his anger at the words of the Secretary of Internal Commerce, Paula Español.

“Again statements of this tenor? These untimely sayings unsettle our producers, generate concern and increase the crack. But we already know that Kirchnerism appeals to that double discourse of threat that is far from the dialogue policy preached by @CONINAGRO”, Iannizzotto said.

News in development.

AFG