Marcelo Tinelli responded in very harsh terms to Daniel Gollán, who had criticized the premiere of “ShowMatch” for having shown a crowd in the studio television, at the peak of coronavirus cases.

It was when Tinelli was preparing to present the first couple of the night in his contest “La Academia”. There he took a couple of minutes for his reply to Axel Kicillof’s minister and gave him his criminal record: alluded to a court case against the official, the case known as Plan Qunita.

“Then I am going to talk about the Minister of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires, let me remember,” asked the driver. They did not need to be reminded: he instantly started with his release.

“He spoke of it was not a good image the one that so many people gave in the study. But I want to tell you that all the paintings we made here were recorded. I tell you because must be with two million messes and I understand it, he is the Minister of Health of the Province, “Tinelli began, with irony on the surface.

Between his laughter and that of his panelists, it was loading the tone: “Here were all the pictures recorded. There were not 180, 200 people. Let people say it, everything is fine. But let the Minister of Health say so … strange “.

And he quickly raised the stakes: “Over there you also remember that it was the prosecuted minister, who had put in bids, that tI had a half tripe kit in 2016. But hey, I’ll keep talking later. “

He couldn’t hold back then either. “One day he grabbed Djokovic, too, and questioned him. But hey, I’ll talk about him later,” said the licensed driver, businessman and vice president of San Lorenzo. The reference was to an episode in mid-2020, when Gollán described the Serbian tennis player as “antiquarantine”.

Microphone in hand, he lunged again and wondered sarcastically: “Is Daniel Gollán called? Not? Kicillof’s minister? “

Tinelli did not wait for an answer and continued: “Must see trial with Gollán where is he, but then I’m going to talk about Daniel Gollán surely. You must have it in Justice. But that is not a bad image, minister; bad image is this here “.

Tinelli’s discharge came hours after the Buenos Aires minister questioned the spectacular opening of “ShowMatch”, which featured several artistic paintings. The number of people who participated was a debate on social networks.

“It was an absolutely negative image in the face of everything that is being done in terms of efforts to try to generate awareness of what to do and what not to do,” Gollan said Wednesday on CNN Radio.

