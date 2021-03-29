Former Finance Minister Alfonso Prat Gay pointed out this Monday against the current head of the economic portfolio, Martín Guzmán, arguing that he denies a debt of US $ 21,000 million and warning that “those deceptions are paid dearly“.

In a thread of tweets, which was the same route that Guzmán chose to deny the statements of former president Mauricio Macri, who in a television interview said that the current government was borrowing in dollars at 18% rates, Prat Gay launched harsh criticism of the Minister and even referred to his “clandestine” vaccination against the coronavirus.

“There is a minister who continues to deny the magnitude of the debt that has been contracting since the first day he took office (it already exceeds US $ 21,000 million), “Prat Gay wrote on Twitter to begin his response. And, like Guzmán against Macri, he chose not to name him.

The former official questioned that “for this minister taking debt in the local market does not count because it is not debt, but accumulation of extra financing “, he sentenced with irony.

There is a minister who continues to deny the magnitude of the debt that he has been contracting since the first day he took office (it already exceeds US $ 21,000 million 👇🏼). I open thread … pic.twitter.com/mmPVLLSDSH – Alfonso Prat-Gay (@alfonsopratgay) March 29, 2021

He also ironically referred to the supposed success of the debt restructuring, which Guzmán praised many times, noting that “US $ 68.2 billion of new debt was issued to cancel US $ 65 billion of old debt capital.”

“He is the minister who issued some US $ 3.5 billion of bonds tied to the dollar that for him it seems that they do not countSince “debt issued in dollars, but whose principal and interest payment is in pesos, is classified as debt in Local Currency” (sic: see Monthly Debt Report), “he added.

Prat Gay claimed that Guzmán should not underestimate “the debt in pesos” by pointing out that “the vast majority of it adjusts for inflation” and “is the one that grows the fastest in USD, despite the tariff delay.”

A minister just arrived from a trip that he carefully prepared. He even agreed to get vaccinated clandestinely for a tour that was unnecessary, as the President confirmed last night to the very journalist who “skipped that queue” (sic) – Alfonso Prat-Gay (@alfonsopratgay) March 29, 2021

Prat Gay also took the opportunity to question Guzmán’s “clandestine” vaccination before going on a tour that, according to him, was “unnecessary.”

“A minister who has just arrived from a trip that he carefully prepared. agreed to be vaccinated clandestinely for a tour that was unnecessary, as the President confirmed last night to the journalist himself who ‘skipped that queue’ sic, “said the economist, referring to the interview that Alberto Fernández gave Horacio Verbitsky.

JPE