He Ramón y Cajal It has been one of the Madrid hospitals that has suffered the greatest impact from the second wave of COVID-19 that is shaking Europe. On October 9, the center had 34 patients admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, according to the count of the Nursing Union (SATSE), which represented a 70% occupancy. “We can say that the situation in the ICU is a sustained pressure “, explains in Newtral Luis Mancera, union delegate at the hospital. “The same as in the plant we have observed a plateau in our curve, in the ICU not. The pressure of the ICU is being maintained little by little and we can not say that it goes down at any time“, Add.

Now has been the Ser string who has entered the ICU floor of this hospital to know his situation first hand. Accompanied by David Pestaña, head of the unit, the journalists report having entered a large hall full of pits with the door open where they can be seen sedated and intubated patients. “This is the wolf’s mouth. Is he hard core of COVID-19 right now ”, Pestaña says about this armored place where there is 20 patients currently and where it is not known for sure how the number of admissions will develop: “This It’s like a surf wave, sets of waves come, suddenly there is calm chicha and suddenly it comes again. In the hospital there are fewer patients admitted compared to one or two weeks, but in the specific case of critical patients we are worse off than a few days ago ”.

Regarding the recovery process of patients admitted to the ICU, Pestaña explains that “before the first week, there is always hope, but after the fourth or fifth week the death rate is very high. They are the ones that accumulate. Here everything is done for the patients, technology today makes it possible for patients to live long. To the patient who is not breathing we can put a extracorporeal system, but that has an expiration date. We give the patient time to recover naturally”.

Young people are also seriously ill

During the visit, a patient caught the attention of the journalists. Eyelash explains he has just been deprived and is going to undergo a tracheostomy. There are very little chance that a patient with extracorporeal respiration will live and breathe againBut “he’s young,” says the doctor. And the fact is that if there is something that all the health workers highlight is that young people also enter the ICU: “There are patients under 40 who are very seriously ill. So I can’t tell anyone to be calm because I’m 45 years old ”.

In fact, patients are still being screened as in the first wave, and on many more occasions, according to Pestaña: “Screening has always been done. The ICU is not a place to enter to die, but to enter to live. So of course it is screened, and it will always be screened. There are criteria and they have to be respected because it is also absurd to prolong the agony of people. When there are no beds for everyone, you have to prioritize. But right now we still have free beds, we are not selecting who lives and who dies ”.

A tough routine

Beatriz Martín is the supervisor of the resuscitation unit who ensures that “The day to day is very stressful” because “before entering the pits the nurse has to dress from top to bottom with overalls, PPE, splash goggles or a screen. In addition, you must provide gloves and a FFP2 or FFP3 mask if there is a risk of aerosols ”. This strict protocol aims to protect as much as possible to health workers, who face highly contagious patients: “They are very unstable patients, whose disease can become complicated at any time. The first days are fatal, many with a significant respiratory compromise ”.

“Being with the PPE for two hours is a nightmare”, recognizes, for his part, Pestaña. Sometimes the toilets go from one place to another also with a large plastic plate what is used to give heart massage. “You have to have a hard iron to put it under the patient,” they detail. Professionals apply gel almost all over their body, in exposed areas.

Part of material they use is reusable, but there is also another part that is thrown away. Jumpsuits and robes have to be eliminated, while other elements like glasses soak in hot water for hours to disinfect.

Psychological blow for health workers, patients and families

“Here from time to time you have to encourage yourself. We do everything that science explains to us and even so there are people who do not improve “, explains the head of the UCI. For those who survive, the psychological consequences left by COVID-19 can be just as harsh: “Depressions, post-traumatic stress, loss of cognitive functions …”.

Health workers also have to face their own fears, such as getting infected, something that many have already experienced. “I was very afraid of contagion, but You can not live with fear”Says one of the sanitation companies. When a person dies, the doctor may order a autopsy with the risk of doing it to a person who can still transmit the virus. José Palacios, head of Pathological Anatomy explains that “probably the first days the corpse can continue to infect, although it depends on whether the virus is active or not ”. Likewise, it is hard to lose a patient because it is like “a failure” and a traumatic situation.

In this psychological struggle that everyone has to face, health workers try to help families, letting them say goodbye to their loved ones. “I believe that humanitarian issues are above the protocols and if the measures are taken safely, I think it is human to let a family member say goodbye to a loved one”, Explains another professional.