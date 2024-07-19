Enzo Fernandez, Chelseaapologized on his social network Instagram, for having uploaded a video with racist chants from the Argentine players after the celebration for the victory in the final of the Copa America vs Colombia (1-0).

The Albiceleste players are heard mocking the African origins of several of the French players, with the forward Kylian Mbappee to the head.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for a video posted on my Instagram page during the national team celebrations. The song includes very offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words,” Fernandez said.

And I add: “I oppose discrimination in all its forms. And I apologize for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry.

Several bodies have spoken out about this incident, which has sparked a strong controversy in the world of football.

So much so that the same Chelsea is considering the option of sanctioning him, as is the organization of the Premier leaguewhich is considering the possibility of Fernández being suspended for 12 games.