Madrid Monday, May 3, 2021, 00:38



The vast majority of motorcycle riders are unaware of many of the inappropriate and penalized behaviors related to the maintenance or driving of their vehicle.

Therefore, the General direction of traffic (DGT), among many others, explains that you shouldn’t do a wheelie when riding a motorcycle “because by lifting the wheel off the ground, you put the stability of your vehicle, the ability to brake and control the direction at risk.”

Or what is the same, For security. And above all to avoid a large penalty: from 200 to 500 euros and 6 points less than the license of driving.