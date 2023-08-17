It seems incredible, but that’s the reality with the former Club América player, Roger Martinezthe skilled Colombian usually shows himself at a good level in some games to later be between cottons and it is that this situation not only happened on multiple occasions in Coapa, but is currently repeating it with his new team, Racing de Argentina, a club where he had already previously played.
The South American striker did it again, after his arrival at Racing he raised many expectations, he played his first few minutes with the club well and soon after he was injured.
In his presentation in the Copa Libertadores, Martinez scored a couple of goals in the game against National Athletic and now he has been injured, as commonly happens with him.
This is exactly what happened with him in Mexico, playing well for a short period and then spending the rest of the tournament on the bench with a low game because he almost never manages to get regular.
The Colombian Roger Martinez He was injured again after giving a good game, being constant in his journey in Mexican soccer where he spent six years dressed in azulcrema.
The now player of the Racing Club de Avellaneda, has muscular discomfort, which is why he will not be available to play against Boca Juniors.
This has caused the Argentine media to ask that the Argentine team go in search of another striker, since they cannot abide by so many injuries to the Colombian.
