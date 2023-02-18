The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, asked her Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, “to dedicate himself to governing” his country and stop “inciting the Peruvian population” who have been participating in anti-government protests since last December.

(Also: Gustavo Petro is declared persona ‘non grata’ by the Congress of Peru)

“From here I tell Mr. Petro to dedicate himself to governing Colombia, that its streets are also filling with protests and that he let us Peruvians resolve ours,” Boluarte told reporters during an official activity.

(Keep reading: Amnesty International denounces ‘widespread abuses’ against civilians in Peru)

The president pointed out that she regrets “very much that certain presidents” of the region express an opinion on the political and social crisis facing Peru, which has left 70 people dead, and said that statements like Petro’s “are sad” for her country.

From here I tell Mr. Petro to dedicate himself to governing Colombia, that its streets are also filling up with protests.

“I believe that the political situation we are experiencing is not alien to him, and from outside to continue to urge the Peruvian population is sad, we reject all kinds of interference in our history,” he emphasized.

(See also: Keiko Fujimori asks Gustavo Petro “not to put his red nose” in Peru)

Boluarte assumed the Presidency last December 7 by constitutional succession, after Congress removed Castillo after he announced that he was going to dissolve the chamber, rule by decree, and intervene in the Judiciary.

Congress declared Petro persona non grata this Friday, in rejection of his statements against the Peruvian National Police (PNP) and asked the authorities to guarantee that he “does not enter the national territory.”

(Keep reading: Editorial of the Peruvian newspaper ‘El Comercio’ attacks President Petro)

Protests against President Dina Boluarte in Peru.

The motion that raised this measure referred to statements made by Petro on February 10, when he mentioned the extensive deployment of the PNP in the historic center of Lima the day before, in response to an anti-government demonstration.

“In Peru, (the police) march like Nazis, against their own people, breaking the American Convention on Human Rights,” said the Colombian president.

(Also read: President of the Peruvian Congress says that they can still approve an electoral advance)

In response, The plenary session of the Peruvian Congress expressed its rejection of the “unacceptable” expressions of the Colombian president, considering that these constitute an “offense” to the PNP, the Peruvian State and “all the Jewish people” by “trivializing the holocaust.”

For this reason, it declared it persona non grata and urged the interior and foreign ministries to take “the necessary steps” to guarantee that it “does not enter the national territory.”

Former President of Peru, Pedro Castillo

Last January, the Peruvian government expressed through a diplomatic letter its “strong protest against a new act of interference” by Petro in internal politics, after it ruled on the eviction of hundreds of protesters at a university in Lima.

(Also: Peru: Parliamentary Commission approves accusing Castillo of corruption)

Parliament also approved at the end of last year a motion rejecting “the constant acts of interference in the internal affairs” of the country by Petro and his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obradorwho have repeatedly come out in defense of Castillo, after his failed self-coup.

The Boluarte government had shown its “deep discomfort” in December over Petro’s statements in support of Castillo, considering them an “unacceptable” interference in the country’s internal affairs in another diplomatic note.

(We recommend: Peru, 60 days of crisis and uncertainty: 3 scenarios that would come to the country)

Peru has already declared the Mexican ambassador in Lima, Pablo Monroy, and former Bolivian president Evo Morales persona non grata “for their constant incitement in national politics” which, in the opinion of Parliament, seek to “unbalance the internal order of the country.”

EFE