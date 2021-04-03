The mayor of Esteban Echeverría Fernando Gray ratified this Saturday his decision to oppose Deputy Máximo Kirchner taking over as head of the Justicialista Party (PJ) of the province of Buenos Aires. And now he did it with a harsh message, in which he warns that Kirchnerism “history will judge him for the nights of misery and ambition. ”

“With the enormous pride of being Peronists, let us raise the great legacy of Evita and Gral. Juan Domingo Perón. For this reason, we raise, today more than ever, the flags of Social Justice, Economic Independence and Political Sovereignty. #YoMePlanto“Gray wrote on his Twitter account.

With that message he accompanied a video in which he is seen walking towards the headquarters of the historic Ministry of Social Development, located on 9 de Julio Avenue, which has an image of Eva Perón on the face that faces the south of the City.

Next, the spot shows Gray waving a PJ flag on the terrace of this iconic building.

But the most striking thing is the musical curtain chosen by the current vice president of the Buenos Aires PJ. It’s about the topic “Peronist of Perón”, composed by the folklorist Jorge Suligoy in 2016.

The letter not only appeals to Peronist loyalty but also includes indirect criticisms against Kirchnerism: “Someday history will judge them for the nights of misery and ambition”.

“We loyalists look like dissidents”, says the song that also summons: “Do not surrender partner, do not surrender, Peronist for Evita and Juan Perón”.

The author of the topic himself gave an interview in 2016 to make it clear who the criticism was for. “I have a lot of respect for everyone, but I go to the steaks. When I say this it was not Peronism and they say yes, I tell them ‘we are going to make a list of how many works they inaugurated in the name of Juan and Eva Perón and how many in the name of Nestor Kirchner “.

Gray, what he currently holds the position of vice president of the PJ Buenos Aires, he intends to assume the leadership in replacement of his pair of Merlo, Gustavo Menéndez.

Maximum Kirchner.

The letter against the outpost of Kirchnerism

Do not surrender mate, do not surrender

Painful the song repeats

The loyal ones we seem dissidents

Strangers strut their fear

Someday history will judge them

For the nights of misery and ambition

But now, more than ever, let’s lift

The Peronist flag of love

Don’t give yourself mate, don’t give yourself

Peronist by Evita and Juan Perón.

The dispute in Justice

Guillermo Héctor Ferrara, in charge of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office 1 of La Plata and who acts before the federal court with electoral jurisdiction in Buenos Aires territory, took place last Wednesday at the presentation made at the end of February by Mayor Gray and declared the “nullity “of the internal elections of the provincial PJ called for May 2, in which Máximo Kirchner hopes to establish himself as the new head of the party.

One of the arguments of the mayor of Esteban Echeverría in his judicial presentation was that the call for internal elections for next May 2 it runs counter to the mandate of the current party authorities, which expires at the end of the year.

Gustavo Menendez, The mayor of Merlo, who still presides over the party, nevertheless succumbed to the advance of La Cámpora in Buenos Aires territory and made a pact with Máximo Kirchner, as did the majority of the mayors of Greater Buenos Aires. Gray then decided to go to court to annul the call for elections that took place in the virtual meeting on February 27.

Judge Alejo Ramos Padilla rejected the presentation, and the mayor appealed to the National Electoral Chamber, which also rejected the proposal with the votes of Santiago Corcuera and Raúl Bejas, despite the fact that Alberto Dalla Vía did echo the chief’s precautionary statement. communal.

