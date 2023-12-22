Esperanza Sánchez spends eight hours a day, Sunday through Friday, squatting, picking leafy greens and packing them into boxes.

She only stops if she feels dizzy and loses her balance, which she attributes to her high blood pressure.something she learned last year when a severe headache prompted her to see a doctor for the first time in as long as she can remember.

“I feel tired,” she said, sitting at the kitchen table of her mobile home, after a day of work. “I feel like stopping, but how could I?”

At 72 years old, Sánchez is the oldest person on his team working in the Coachella Valley, California. He is among the tens of thousands of undocumented farmworkers who have spent decades working in the United States but are not eligible for government-administered retirement benefits that would allow them to stop working.

In California, Oregon and Washington, undocumented farmworkers have the right to health care and overtime pay. But most states do not offer them any benefits.

For decades, retirement was a non-issue: Workers would sneak across the US-Mexico border to harvest the harvest and then return home until it was time to start again.

However, this type of circular migration became riskier and more expensive as, beginning in the 1990s, successive U.S. presidents erected barriers and deployed technology and agents along the border to curb illegal entries. At that time, many day laborers crossed the border and stayed.

In interviews over the last year, Many workers said they lacked a retirement plan and had no idea how they would live if they stopped working.

In almost all cases, they had paid taxes. Some expressed concern about being able to afford health care as they age; Decades of exposure to pesticides, extreme heat and strenuous physical labor had taken their toll on some of them.

Farmers explain that they often resort to hiring day laborers without legal work authorization because they cannot find Americans willing to do such backbreaking work.

However, low wages, which agricultural industry leaders say are necessary to keep U.S.-grown products competitive, are another factor.

In 2020, agricultural workers earned an average of $14.62 per hour, reports the Economic Policy Institute.

The Government has tested solutions, such as the H-2A visa program to bring seasonal agricultural workers to the Country. But those workers also do not qualify to receive retirement benefits.

Half of the workers interviewed for the National Farmworker Survey, released last year by the US Department of Labor, had spent between 11 and 30 years on farms, and nearly one in five had spent more than three decades. .

They received an average of 20 thousand dollars a year.

Sánchez, who crossed the border illegally from Mexico 27 ​​years ago, earns $620 for a five-day work week.

But now he has begun to wonder how long he can keep going. Her right eye has started to twitch and hurt.

Elsewhere in the Coachella Valley, Margarito Rojas has been working for decades, ever since he began crossing the US-Mexico border to help care for the dates, bell peppers and lemons that grow just a half-hour drive from the glamorous oasis. from Palm Springs.

“I worked for six months and then came back,” Rojas said.

However, their years of seasonal migration came to an end when the US government erected barriers along the California border. Hiring poachers to help him cross each year was dangerous and expensive. In 2006 he came to the United States and stayed, supporting from afar the seven children he left behind.

One day, while working under a blinding sun, he met Teresa Flores, another Mexican farm worker, with whom he has shared a one-bedroom mobile home for years.

“We are old. We work anyway,” Rojas declared.

They had one concern: After California enacted a law last year requiring overtime pay for day laborers, their bosses began restricting the couple's work hours, Rojas said. “It was better when we could work more than 40 hours a week.”

By: MIRIAM JORDAN

The New York Times