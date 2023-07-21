The technical director of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajarawho only lost the final against tigers in his ‘debut’ tournament in Mexican soccer, he spoke before the cameras of TUDN and launched statements that will surely make more than one uncomfortable.
And it is that the Serbian did not hesitate to say that the problem of the average Mexican soccer player does not have to do with his physical or technical qualities, but rather is a matter of mentality.
“The Mexican player is restless. You have to know how to deal with it.”
– Veljko Paunovic
“Offering him to get out of his comfort zone, regardless of whether it’s going out of town or leaving his family, there are benefits to getting out of his environment, knowing that he has to pay his bills, organize himself. His mom or dad won’t wake him up and be responsible with himself,” said the technician.
He gave as an example to follow one of the greatest Mexican references in recent years: Hirving Lozano, current Serie A champion with Napoli in Italy.
“They have to open up, ‘Chucky’ Lozano is a great example. Leaving his dimension, I am not saying that he has to go abroad, but rather his comfort zone, I mean that ‘I am good with my right leg’, and improve, set achievable goals in his position, self-motivation abilities, the one who recovers the most goals, the most assists, crosses, it is a self-management that each player has to do”, concluded Paunovic.
