The economic newspaper Financial times has published an extensive article in which he harshly criticized Madrid’s management for wanting to ease your financial crisis too quickly. The prestigious British newspaper has reached this conclusion after analyzing the situation in the Spanish capital and comparing it with that of New York.

Along these lines, the newspaper recalls that, during confinement, the Community of Madrid pressured the central governmentl to relax the restrictive measures, “undeterred by the resignation of its director of public health” in protest at such speed. “If Madrid does not start up again, we will be destroying thousands of businesses, thousands of jobs ”, declared Ignacio Aguado at that time.

Also, criticize breaches which were carried out by the regions during the lifting of restrictions: “In May, Madrid promised to hire 400 track and trace workers; in July the figure was still 182, one for every 36,000 inhabitants. Today the number is around 1,000 ”.

Big differences, especially in the hospitality industry

“Plans to lift restrictions in phases according to criteria such as health resources and infections were effectively abandoned,” denounces the Financial times, which compares the Spanish rainfall with the decision it made New York at the same time of act more slowly and with greater caution. The fatal outcome of this different management is that “Today Madrid is once again the most affected region in Europe”.

One of the main differences can be observed in how each city acted with respect to the hostelry. In that sense, Miguel Hernán, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, details that Madrid has been terribly wrong where New York has been right: opening bars and restaurants too fast, without having enough people available to track and without doing enough testing. That is, without being able to guarantee the safety of citizens.

In addition, the article points out that epidemiologists fear the worst because right now the regional government still shows itself reluctant to shut down the hospitality industry. “Her most recent measures have consisted in closing public parks in the most infected areas of the city, but they allow the bars and restaurants in those areas to remain open, although at half its capacity and with a mandatory closing time at 10 pm ”, he analyzes.

“The story of how Madrid and New York parted ways is a story of the terrible consequences of the mistakes made, in particular on the gradual elimination of the blocking measures; of tensions between economic considerations and health; and of the emerging reality of a second wave of coronavirus that crashes against Europe ”, the British media says.

Hopeless future

Regarding the future of the Spanish capital in this pandemic, the Financial times he is not very optimistic. He assures that lately he has seen a Government “increasingly desperate” imposing restrictions that already affect more than a million Madrilenians in the most affected areas, mainly in the southern districts. Thus, he points out that it is too late to implement an effective tracking system and the only solution, for the moment, is lockdown.

“Epidemiologists fear those measures are insufficient to curb rampant infection rates, particularly as the children have now returned to school after six months of absence, the colder weather you are pushing people into homes where the disease spreads most easily, and Spaniards are still socializing and visiting bars and restaurants, where the risk of infection is higher ”, warns the report.