Club de Fútbol Monterrey fell again (there are already four defeats in a row after League Cup and his return to activity in the Apertura 2023) and this time it was during his visit to the Red Devils of Toluca in their pending match of Day 5 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League and the fans of the Gang seem to be starting to get impatient with Sergio Canales.
In just his second game of the Liga MX and after leaving good feelings in the League Cup, Sergio Canales He has not been able to impose conditions and show his talent with the Monterrey team.
In addition to this, the fact that the only goals that have fallen by channels have been from the penalty spot in the League Cup, The accusations have not been long in coming on social networks and there are already many jokes and memes with the phrase “without penalties, there are no Channels”.
After a new defeat in Liga MX and the fourth consecutive defeat for the team, after losing to Cruz Azul, a team that had not won in the Apertura 2023, Sergio Canales Once again, he was one of the most highlighted players on social networks by the fans, since he is expected to be the team leader and so far he has not been able to adapt in the best way.
The demands for the Spaniard are even greater at the moment, since against Toluca the Rayados could not count on their three most important players in the offense: German Berterame, Rodrigo Aguirre and Rogelio Funes Mori due to injury, so it was expected that channels will take center stage in the Gang’s attack.
