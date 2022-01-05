It’s been a few days since it was released Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, a special event broadcast by HBO Max and that brought together a large part of the cast of the films in this franchise. In addition to the error related to the photos of Emma Watson and Emma Roberts, There were also several other secrets that came to light as part of this.

To begin with, Watson revealed that during the filming of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the actress was about to leave the saga due to the physical and mental repercussions it was having on her person.

“I didn’t (leave the franchise) because the fans were all we needed at the time. But I felt quite lonely, I thought that the fame and all the media attention would never end”.

Then we have the letter that Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the cinema, dedicated to Helena Bonham Carter, who at the time was his platonic love:

Dear Helena Bonham Carter. It has been a real pleasure working with you and being your coaster, since I always ended up holding your coffee. I love you, and I wish I had been born 10 years earlier to have had a chance with you. I send you a lot of love and I thank you for being so special ”.

Although they hated each other in the movies, the reality is that Watson I was in love with Tom Felton, actor who gave life to Draco Malfoy, and even looked up his phone number in the production listings:

“We had to draw how we imagined God and Tom drew a girl with an upside-down cap on a skateboard. I don’t know how to put it, but I just fell in love with him. Every day he would come and look for his number on the list and if he was on the list, the day would become more exciting. “

Interestingly, the floating candles in the Hogwarts Great Hall did not make use of CGI, and according to Radcliffe, seeing them all rise represented one of his favorite moments from the entire franchise:

“One of my favorite moments on set was when all the floating candles began to burn through the ropes that tied them to the ceiling and began to fall through the Great Hall.”

Alan Rickman, who passed away on January 14, 2016 due to pancreatic cancer, played Severus Snape on the big screen and his role was remembered as one of the best in his career. In fact, JK Rowling He was so confident that he even told him what would happen to his character in future movies, something he did not repeat with any other cast member.

And finally there is the kiss between Watson and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), which was Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Due to the relationship that existed between both actors, it was an extremely complex (and uncomfortable) moment for them. In fact, they didn’t think they would be able to pull it off because they were constantly laughing.

Kissing Rupert was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. He felt like he was wrong in every way. We’re like brothers. It was supposed to be a dramatic kiss, but you and I lose focus. We couldn’t stop laughing and I was very afraid that it would never turn out well because we couldn’t take it seriously. “

Editor’s note: It is incredible that with so many years after the film premieres of the franchise we continue to know new details about it. This special meeting had a very good production and content value, and the reactions of the community are showing it.

Via: Hypertextual