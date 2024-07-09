KATHMANDU, Nepal — She had no papers. No money. Not even a phone.

He was wrapped in bandages and 4,000 kilometers from his village in the Himalayas.

But as he lay wounded in a Russian military hospital, Krishna Bahadur Shahi, an unemployed engineer from Nepal who had joined the Moscow Army, made a promise.

Somehow, she told herself, I’ll get home.

“I had to get out,” he said in a recent interview. “I was even thinking about committing suicide. I knew that if I didn’t get out of that hospital they would send me back to the front, and well, there would be no chance of me coming back alive.”

Shahi had become entangled in the shadowy and predatory underworld of Nepalese human traffickers who supply foreign fighters to the Russian military for its war in Ukraine. The Nepalese government has been trying to close this pipeline. But the Russian military remains dependent on young, poor foreigners.

Shahi, 24, is a civil engineer from a village in the Dailekh area of ​​western Nepal. A university graduate, he faced bleak job prospects. Nepal is one of the poorest countries in Asia and his parents, who are millet farmers, have little money.

He joined the Russian army, he said, only “for the money.”

The human traffickers, he said, arranged for him to fly to Moscow. He would pay them $5,600. In Russia he would earn $2,200 a month working as a guard at a base, they told him, not on the front lines.

Shahi was entering into a network of middlemen and traffickers that takes thousands of Nepalese each year to richer countries for work. “It’s a huge network,” said Kritu Bhandari, an anti-trafficking activist in Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital.

News reports and interviews indicate that Nepal is one of the main sources of the Russian military.

Shahi arrived at a Russian army base east of Moscow in October, he said. After two weeks of basic training, he was sent to a front-line position near Donetsk, Ukraine.

After an artillery bombardment killed three friends in December, he decided to flee. His wife, Alisha, in Kathmandu, spoke to a Nepalese man living in Moscow who connected Shahi with traffickers in Russia. He would pay 4,000 euros and the traffickers would arrange to drive him from Donetsk to Mariupol and then to Moscow.

Shahi and a group of other Nepalese arrived at a half-destroyed apartment in Mariupol. But the traffickers, he said, had no good exit plan.

A few days later, at 4 a.m., police officers showed up and arrested everyone. The traffickers, Shahi said, had shared the location of their hideout.

Russian soldiers took them back to a front-line position in Donetsk, a snow-filled bunker. Days later, Shahi said, Russian commanders ordered them to attack a line of Ukrainian trenches. Shahi was shot six times in the left arm and right leg.

He crawled to a first-aid post and was flown to a hospital in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Surgeons treated him. But he contemplated suicide. Shahi managed to call his wife. She borrowed $8,000 to pay off another group of traffickers. On January 23, he took a taxi to the Nepalese Embassy in Moscow.

The Nepalese government says at least 32 Nepalese men have been killed fighting for Russia.

In March, Nepal officially requested that Russia repatriate all Nepalese who had joined the Russian army. But Russia has not yet done anything, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said.

At the start of the war, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia welcomed foreign fighters into his military, saying they came “voluntarily, especially not for money.”

Prakash Mani Paudel, director of Nepal’s Department of Consular Services, said the embassy has helped 110 Nepalese escape.

Shahi limped into Moscow’s Domodedovo airport on January 24. At the immigration counter, four Russian border police officers took him to another room and ordered him to strip down to his underwear.

“I was thinking I wouldn’t make it,” Shahi said.

In the end they let him go.

Shahi trudged down the catwalk, he said, and sat down. He finally felt safe.

“I saved my own life,” he said.

As the plane took off, tears began to roll down her cheeks.

“People were staring at me,” he said. “But I didn’t care.”