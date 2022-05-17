Pain and disbelief for the death of the young father who drove on the highway in the wrong direction: the funeral of Jacopo Varriale

The last farewell was celebrated a Jacopo Varriale, the young father of 35 who died on the Florence-Pisa-Livorno. Many people gathered to say goodbye to him, wrapped in pain and disbelief after what happened.

The young man stood going back home, but was involved in a dramatic accident against another car with four boys on board. Dad took the freeway in the wrong direction and traveled 27 kilometers before finding death.

Nobody succeeds in explain oneself why he took that road in the opposite direction. The police are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the tragedy.

According to what has emerged so far, it would seem that Jacopo Varriale had been at dinner with his swimming friends and at the end of the meeting, he got back behind the wheel for go back homewhere his wife and one-year-old baby were waiting for him.

He took the freeway in the wrong direction and after driving for a while, he collided with the car driven by four young men, who were returning from the nightclub. The latter are currently hospitalized in the hospitals of Livorno and Cisanello.

It would seem that several cars, which man would have crossed before the dramatic impact, have tried to warn him and have also launched thealarm to the authorities.

Questions about the death of Jacopo Varriale

Everyone is now wondering why the 35-year-old took the freeway in the opposite direction. It seeks the answer to an immense tragedy it has thrown in ache and in discomfort an entire community.

Relatives, friends and all those who knew him greeted him for the last time in the church of the municipality Santa Maria a Monte.

The investigators also want to understand from which exact point the man entered the wrong way on the freeway and why he took that road, when he should have taken another journey that from the room would bring him back to his home.