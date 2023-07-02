A child has survived a fall from a zipline in Mexico without any injuries. According to local media, the harness would have broken while the child, accompanied by an adult, was almost at the end of the crossing. After a 12-metre jump, the little boy fell into the lake below and was immediately rescued by a passerby who dived into the water to save him. It happened in Fundidora Park, in the city of Monterrey.





00:29