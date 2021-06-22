The Planck space observatory of the European Space Agency (ESA) has captured the early universe, the microwave background radiation emitted when the cosmos was about 380,000 years old.

We start at the end and using math jargon. Corollary: the best way to understand how the universe was formed and has evolved is by studying physics and music. Conclution: all the evolution of the universe is written in the harmonic melody of the cosmic background radiation, “only” you have to know how to transcribe it to a score to understand the cosmos. Now for the details.

What is the sound? Sound is a vibration that travels like an (acoustic) wave through a medium. It can be created by vibrating the string of a musical instrument, a violin, for example, which transfers the oscillatory movement of its strings to the air molecules, the wave travels to our ears, where it vibrates our eardrum, which causes a nervous signal and, finally, our brain interprets that signal. The string can vibrate with what is known as its fundamental frequency, that is, the center of the rope moves back and forth with the ends fixed. Rope can vibrate differently, for example with the center fixed, in addition to the ends, and the 2 points of the rope located at a distance of a quarter of the length of the rope moving periodically. It is what is known as a harmonicThe second, to be specific, the first was what we have called the fundamental frequency. There are infinite harmonics, we just have to divide the string into 3 equal parts, 4, 5, … N parts, and create a vibration that leaves N-1 fixed points while the other points of the string move up and down, N of them reaching maximum distances to the rest position.

What is the music? The fundamental frequency of the string of our violin corresponds to a musical note. The second harmonic is a different note, separated by one eighth. The third harmonic is another, a fifth above the previous one, the fourth is another eighth, and so on. With different strings and different forms of vibration, all the musical notes that come to mind can be created. The normal thing, yes, is that a violin string does not vibrate following a single perfect harmonic, it is difficult to achieve that purity of movement, but several are combined, each with different intensities. The combination of harmonics is something that distinguishes some instruments from others, or some voices from others, it is what is called timbre.

How do you build a melody? Each string with its set of harmonics, each instrument with its timbre and intensity, some playing higher and others lower, can be combined to form an ordered set of musical sounds. This ensemble ends up having its own entity, a meaning and provokes a pleasant sensation to the listener (and subjectively “understands” it).

The universe is full of photons from its origins, when it was only 370,000 years old (equivalent to the first day of life for a person who reaches 100 years), which have survived until today and have witnessed everything that happened. later

What does this have to do with the universe? The universe is full of photons from its origins, when it was only 370,000 years old (equivalent to the first day of life for a person who reaches 100 years), which have survived until today and have witnessed everything that happened. later. Is what is called cosmic background radiation, CMB, and its discovery was the first great endorsement to the theory of the Big Bang. This radiation was created by the universe itself, which behaves like any object, emitting photons with characteristics (number, frequencies, intensity) that depend on temperature. When the universe created that radiation it was about 3,000 degrees. Today, due to the effect of the expansion of space-time, the universe has cooled down, so that the temperature that we measure for it studying this cosmic background radiation is 2.7255 degrees Kelvin, equivalent to -270.4245 degrees Celsius, better to take a little cardigan to go through outer space!

And here the music of the cosmos appears. Similar to how the sound of a violin string can be divided into linear harmonics, each with a specific intensity, the temperature distribution of the cosmic background radiation in the sky follows a pattern (complicated, we won’t. deny) and can be divided into spherical harmonics. In physics we usually call these harmonics multipolar moments, they are used a lot, from the quantum mechanics until the study of the planetary gravity, and we represent them by the letter l (with a very Rubio calligraphic typeface), which takes integer values ​​between 0 and infinity. The value l = 0 is equivalent to a constant: in a first approximation the value of the temperature of the universe today is 2.7255 K, wherever you look. The value l = 1 is equivalent to a sky divided into 2 with a symmetry in some direction, and indeed the CMB shows a temperature a little warmer, ten thousandths of a degree! Towards one orientation and colder just in the opposite direction.

Studying all the multipolar moments and constructing a spectrum of powers, which is a study of the intensities of all the existing harmonics in the cosmic background radiation, what is known as precision cosmology can be done.

Studying all the multipolar moments and constructing a power spectrum, which is a study of the intensities of all the existing harmonics in the cosmic background radiation, what is known as cosmology of precision. To date we have managed to know the spatial distribution in the sky (rather, it would be, then, angular) of the temperature of the CMB with a precision of the order of tens of microdegree Kelvin and even multipolar moments of the order of l = 2500, spectacular! Most importantly, that distribution can be fitted with a cosmological model that includes measurable parameters such as the rate at which the universe is expanding, its age, the amount of dark matter there is, the amount of dark energy, and its properties. , the time when the cosmic background radiation was created, the speed at which the Sun moves relative to the entire universe, or what the universe was like before the CMB formed or even beyond our observable universe , the geometry itself and topology of the universe. With all these parameters we reproduce the power spectrum in an extremely meticulous way.

We conclude now: the CMB is the perfect melody of the universe, it has everything, it reaches the highest degree of information thanks to its original timbre and the distortion that it has suffered throughout the history of the universe, influenced by everything that has existed. . Its score is the spectrum of powers constructed from the study of its spherical harmonics. You just have to have powerful telescopes to transcribe the score and physical models of the universe to interpret it. Then it only remains to enjoy the music provided by the knowledge of the cosmos.

Pablo G. Pérez González He is a researcher at the Center for Astrobiology, dependent on the Higher Council for Scientific Research and the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (CAB / CSIC-INTA)

Cosmic Void It is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It is intended to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than 1 atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillion atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe. The section is made up of Pablo G. Pérez González, researcher at the Center for Astrobiology; Patricia Sánchez Blázquez, Professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM); Y Eva Villaver, researcher at the Center for Astrobiology

