At the World Health Organization (WHO) identified harm that “vaccine nationalism” can bring to the world economy.

The head of the organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, believes that it is at least $ 9.2 trillion, with almost half of the losses going to the developed countries. According to a study by the Research Fund of the International Chamber of Commerce, the United States can cost from $ 45 billion to $ 1.3 trillion, Britain – from 8.5 to 146 billion, Germany – from 14 to 248 billion dollars.

While some countries are already inoculating their citizens with might and main, others have to wait for drugs. “The world will be on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure if it does not provide equal access to vaccines,” said Gebreyesus. At the same time, every day the gap between the haves and have-nots is getting bigger.

In December 2020, it became known that billions of the world’s inhabitants are likely not to receive the coronavirus vaccine anytime soon, as rich countries have bought up most of the most promising drugs. Rich countries, home to 14 percent of the world’s population, have provided themselves with 53 percent of the most promising vaccines. Canada has bought the most doses per capita: enough to vaccinate every Canadian five times.