“Gardeners of Russia”: statements about the dangers of hogweed for humans are exaggerated

Statements about the dangers of hogweed to humans were considered exaggerated – a burn from interacting with the plant can only be obtained in sunny weather. About it told Chairman of the all-Russian public organization “Gardeners of Russia” Andrey Tumanov in a conversation with the radio station “Moscow Speaks”.

According to the expert, if you immediately cover the area of ​​skin and wash off the plant’s secretions, there will be no consequences. “This is not such a terrible plant as amateurs make it out to be. The burn does not come from the hogweed itself, not from the juice itself. The secretion from the reverse side of the leaf is the so-called furanocoumarins, which remove the skin’s protection against ultraviolet radiation, so a burn can only occur on a sunny day if the sun hits you just after the release of Sosnovsky’s hogweed,” Tumanov explained.

The specialist added that if the juice of the plant got on the skin on a cloudy day or a person covered this area of ​​skin and took a shower, then nothing bad will happen.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov proposed, as a way to combat Sosnovsky’s hogweed, to prohibit the use and sale of the plots on which it is located until the owner gets rid of the weed.