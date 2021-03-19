The “harm” is rejected, and a serious case is brought against it!

An Egyptian woman filed for divorce against her husband after he had pursued her with 3 cases of detention by checks without balance.

The lady demanded “to separate them and enable her to enjoy her legal rights. She claimed that he married without her knowledge after 14 years of their marriage, and two years ago he left her, abandoned her, refused to divorce her, and abused his rights, to reside in her family’s home after he seized the marital home, her possessions and jewelry, and left the responsibility of the children on her. ».

The wife said: “My husband squandered my money and seized my inheritance, even though he is well off, and he owns two car repair workshops that tens of thousands enter for him every month. What caused me problems with his family, because of their greed for what he was paid and his incitement to steal my money, so that the misfortunes that followed me and I have not come out of them so far After I was pursued with 3 cases of imprisonment with checks without balance, after he forced me to sign them. ”

She added: “I am tired of my husband’s behavior, bearing his violence, his strong tongue, his beating, his absence from home, taking responsibility on my own, his negligence of my legitimate rights, blackmailing and stealing my money, his control and violence. At the hands of neighbors, to live in hell, after he tarnished my reputation, to scandalize me among my friends, ”according to the Egyptian newspaper,“ The Seventh Day ”.