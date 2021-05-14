The danger of radiation from a conventional microwave oven has not been proven. This is the conclusion reached by experts of Roskachestvo together with the British consumer organization “Which?” (the study is at the disposal of “Lenta.ru”).

According to British experts, the nutritional value of food cooked in the microwave is no less than that of food made on the stove. Many vitamins and trace elements are retained. The experts also assessed the harm from radiation. There is no radiation in the microwave oven, instead of it there are ordinary electromagnetic waves, which are comparable to the frequencies of mobile communications, the study notes.

Such waves pass through and die out, and do not accumulate in the product and do not change the structure of the food, emphasized in Roskachestvo. However, there may be increased electromagnetic radiation around a working microwave, so it is important to unplug the appliance. Experts have also found that there is no link between microwave use and an increased risk of cancer.

In addition, the study says that reheating food in the microwave using plastic containers is dangerous. Plastics can contain toxic bisphenol-A, phthalates, and other potentially hazardous compounds. The container must have a special marking – a microwave oven pictogram.