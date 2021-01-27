Customers queue up outside a hardware store in Madrid in May. ÁLVARO GARCÍA

The hardware and DIY sector was one of the few commercial branches that was saved from the debacle caused by the covid-19 pandemic. In a year of restrictions, fear of going into stores and economic uncertainty, hardware stores and distributors of DIY products registered a slight drop of 1% in turnover compared to 2019. The need for renovations and touch-ups in homes where Consumers have spent more time than ever, and the increase in telematic sales (via the Internet and other channels) is behind the good behavior.

According to the barometer of the hardware store and DIY made by AECOC, the employer’s association that groups together 28,000 companies that produce and distribute consumer goods (from food to clothing, footwear or electronics), the sector’s turnover fell by 1.06% in 2020, due to the “impact on the establishments of the measures adopted in the fight against covid-19 ”. The loss of income was slightly higher in traditional hardware stores (-1.51%) than in large specialized stores (-0.94%).

Although it was the first drop in income since 2012, in the previous crisis, Alejandro Lozano, head of hardware and DIY at AECOC, celebrates the behavior of the sector compared to others that have suffered much more intensely from the impact of the pandemic. “We saved ourselves from the downpour,” he sums up.

The factor that explains this good behavior to a greater extent is the large amount of time spent at home as a consequence of the pandemic, either due to confinement, the loss (even temporary) of employment or teleworking. The existing defects or needs of the home have become more evident, in addition to the fact that those who have stopped going to work have had more time, explains Lozano. “In a difficult year, the stars have aligned for the sector,” explains Lozano.

However, there are large differences between the early stages of the pandemic and the last few months. In the first quarter, with a couple of weeks of absolute confinement and the closure of all non-essential trade, the sector’s revenues fell by 9.3%, a fall that intensified to 25.5% in the second quarter, which includes the month of April, the one with the most severe stoppage, and May, when the famous de-escalation gave way to a gradual commercial reopening. According to Lozano, traditional hardware stores took advantage of the early phases of the de-escalation, in which it was still not allowed to open to large stores, to a greater extent, in addition to benefiting from the trend towards convenience that has affected the entire commercial sector. Already in the second semester, with more commercial freedom despite the outbreaks, the sector registered growth of 18.7% between July and September and of 12.5% ​​between October and the end of the year.

Distance selling has also favored a sector in which e-commerce penetration is low, due to the significant need for advice it requires. Lozano specifies that it is not just about trade on-line, which varies a lot by category (it can be relatively important in domestic machinery, but very little in plumbing, for example), but many distributors have opened other avenues that have allowed them to combine remote sales with the advice that the client needs. This is the case of telephone sales, which has worked very well for Leroy Merlin, for example. “It has served to respond to the reluctant or distrustful customer on-line and the one who needed advice ”, he explains. “Other initiatives have also emerged, such as the click and collect (online purchase and face-to-face collection) or various derived from telephone sales. The sector has been very alive, ”he says.

Paint and garden products have been the best performing categories throughout the year. “The painting has been exaggerated,” he exclaims, “because it is easy, it is one of the first steps of DIY, almost everyone would be encouraged to do it.” The boom in garden products, from irrigation to furniture, is explained by the reaction to confinement, with the greater desire for open air that has pushed those who have or have acquired them to condition terraces or patios.

Although the barometer does not collect geographic data, Lozano adds that the absence of foreign tourists has been felt in the turnover of the sector in those more dependent regions, such as the Balearic Islands or Andalusia.