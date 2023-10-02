The United States avoided a partial shutdown of the Administration on Saturday with a law approved at the last minute by Congress. The solution is not only temporary, a budget extension until November 17, but it has left open wounds, especially among Republicans. The continuity of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, is up in the air. Part of the twenty members of the hard wing of his party do not forgive him for leaning on the Democrats to avoid the closure of the Government. One of the ringleaders, Congressman Matt Gaetz, presented this Monday a motion of censure or impeachment against his own parliamentary leader. The confrontation between the two has acquired personal overtones, but the political derivatives are unpredictable and threaten to plunge the House of Representatives into chaos.

Gaetz is not a well-liked character within his group. “He’s a charlatan,” Mike Lawler, one of his colleagues, said a few days ago. One of the concessions McCarthy made to get elected in January was to allow a single congressman to present an impeachment motion. It remains to be seen how many of his radical colleagues support Gaetz. In a House in which the Republicans have 221 seats and the Democrats, 212, it is enough for there to be half a dozen Republican rebels for McCarthy’s continuity to remain in the hands of the Democrats.

Some Democratic members of Congress, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have said that it is not their job to save Republicans. McCarthy has just ordered to open a formal investigation against Joe Biden as a preliminary step to a possible political process (impeachment), so it is not an easy task for them to save his head. At the same time, the president of the House is the one who agreed with Biden to suspend the debt ceiling and the one who has now proposed a temporary measure that has avoided the closure of the Government. It is, furthermore, almost the only hope that an agreement can be reached to approve the budget laws in the month and a half of time gained with the extension.

The Democratic parliamentary leader, Hakeem Jeffries, has not yet given clues about what he would do if McCarthy’s continuity is in his hands. “We have not discussed any hypothetical impeachment motion. We will cross that bridge when we get to it,” he said Saturday.

One scenario being contemplated is that a significant group of Democrats abstain or, equivalently, simply say “present” at the time of voting on impeachment. There is also the possibility that they will vote against the motion being submitted to the plenary for consideration, a way of rejecting the dismissal through a procedural step. Something like this is more acceptable to them than a vote in favor of McCarthy, but even so it is likely that they will want to extract some concessions from McCarthy in exchange. The problem is that for speaker Pacing with the Democrats again means further weakening the position among their own.

The Republican parliamentary leader was aware that he was risking his position with his last-minute proposal. Previously, he had tried to satisfy the radicals in his party with a law that included severe cuts, but that was also rejected by them. He ended up offering a rule that left out new aid to Ukraine, but in the vast majority of items it is a temporary extension of spending without any cuts. “If I have to risk losing my job to stand up for the American people, I will do it,” he admitted Saturday when presenting his proposal. “If someone wants to remove me for being the adult in the room, let them try,” McCarthy said,” he insisted later.

Democratic bailout

That someone is Matt Gaetz, congressman from Florida. “I think we have to move forward with new leadership that can be trusted,” he said Sunday in the CNN interview in which he announced his willingness to file the impeachment motion this week. “The only way for Kevin McCarthy to be Speaker of the House at the end of this next week is for the Democrats to bail him out,” Gaetz said, assuming the support of his people. McCarthy defiantly replied: “So be it. Forward. Let’s end this and start governing,” he said, ensuring that what exists between him and Gaetz is now “personal.”

This Monday, Gaetz intervened in the plenary session, accusing McCarthy of having a secret pact with Biden to approve additional aid to Ukraine outside the agreement to avoid the closure of the Government and has once again threatened that he will present the motion of censure, but without doing it until the afternoon. “It’s becoming clearer and clearer who the House speaker already works for and it’s not the Republican caucus,” he said. Then, on the steps of the Capitol, delighted to attract all the cameras and microphones, he has assured that he will present the motion as many times as necessary, just as McCarthy needed 15 votes until he was elected.

If McCarthy is removed, it will not be easy to find a replacement who unites the votes of the party’s moderates and radicals. The lack of leadership would lead to a blockade that would not help Democrats, who still need to approve the final budget laws for the new fiscal year, which began on October 1. The most extreme Republicans—those who “just want to burn everything down,” McCarthy himself said—are not uncomfortable in this power vacuum situation, just as they did not care about the government shutdown or the debt ceiling.

The motion is literally to vacate the position of Speaker of the House. The first time it was used was in 1910, when it was presented by the then speaker Republican, Joseph Cannon, against himself. In that case, therefore, it functioned as a vote of confidence to silence the criticism of his colleagues. Now that a detractor presents it, it is like a motion of censure or impeachment. No motion of this type has gone ahead, but one presented in 2015 against John Boehner ended up causing his resignation.

If it went ahead, the position would be provisionally occupied by the first on a list delivered by McCarthy himself to the secretary of the House and which would be made public at that time. The first task of the provisional president would be to ensure that a new speaker. There is no Republican candidate who commands as much support as McCarthy, who needed 15 rounds of voting to be elected in January. So the risk of blocking would be very great.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.