Promotion of homes that Sareb offers in Andalusia, near the Doñana park.

The pandemic has turned 2020 into a nightmare for many companies and, of course, it has been for the Society for the Management of Assets from Bank Restructuring, better known as Sareb or, simply, as the bad bank. Taking stock of this year in which the company has reached its majority, Javier García del Río, who arrived at Sareb in February and became its CEO in October, cites “the current uncertainty due to the health, social and economic of the covid-19 and especially for its duration “. A senior manager from the consulting world, who speaks on condition of anonymity, expresses it in a more direct way: “The last 12 months have been terrifying for the sector,” he maintains, “they have further complicated the objective.”

A few days before the first declaration of the state of alarm, which left the Spanish economy practically paralyzed, the bad bank assured its survival in a Council of Ministers. On March 10, the Executive approved a legal amendment that exempts Sareb from entering into liquidation due to certain cases of the Capital Companies Law. Economy explained that it was a necessary step for the company, almost 46% owned by the State, “to continue with its functions normally until the end of its mandate.” This is none other than getting rid of the toxic brick that the entities transferred to him to release their balance sheets, which he had to do in a period of 15 years: from 2013 to 2027.

The objective is not progressing at a good pace. In its latest management report, presented at the end of October and relating to the first half of 2020 (when Sareb turned seven and a half years old), the company had 35,098 million of senior debt (of maximum credit quality). Since it originally received assets of 50,781 million, that means that it has liquidated slightly less than a third, 31% exactly, in half its theoretical life. Calculated in portfolio volume, the bad bank has assets valued at 32,246 million euros, 36.5% less than what it received.

“Its divestments are with substantial losses, this is important because it is not the same to divest and gain profit than to go undercapitalized,” explains Professor of Economics at Pompeu Fabra University José García Montalvo. The coronavirus has delved into the wound that Sareb has been bleeding from from the beginning. The company reached June in a situation of net equity loss, with a negative 169 million of equity, although it had 1,261 million of subordinated debt available. “The current forecasts contemplate that the losses consume all of the company’s own funds and subordinated debt throughout the first half of 2021,” said the semi-annual report.

The impact of the virus is undoubted. The pandemic strangled real estate activity in the second quarter and Sareb is no exception. To minimize losses in value, the company’s strategy is focused on converting the loans it received (the banks did not leave only houses, almost 80% of what was transferred were loans to developers that were difficult to make profitable after the bubble) into real estate, that are easier to sell. But between January and June, the transformation of assets – which is done by going to court to resolve bankruptcy situations, dations in payment, etc. – was 31.1% below the same period in 2019.

Complicated sales

Even worse was the performance of sales (-61% in the first semester), which are the main source of income. The company argues that this situation was temporary and highlights “the dynamism in the recovery of activity in the third quarter.” Between July and September, 1.4% more properties were sold than in the same period of 2019, but even so, the accumulated in the first three quarters (6,166 assets sold from January to September, of which 2,635 were homes) followed a 33% below. “This year Sareb will not be able to generate enough cash to be able to make new repayments of the senior debt,” the semi-annual report already warned. In other words, a lost year for a company that does not have plenty of time.

Although the figures are not good, the balance of the experts consulted is not so negative. All of them broadly agree with a statement by Del Río, the CEO, who highlights that Sareb “has played an essential role in regaining confidence in the sector and boosting activity in these years”. “Never had such a large real estate asset management agency been created,” recalls the director of financial studies at Funcas, Santiago Carbó, who believes that from the beginning “it was already known that the objectives could not be achieved” although “politicians and the managers could not say it ”. “It was very difficult to do something different from what was done. There have been subsequent criticisms, but at that time I don’t remember them ”, completes the source from the consulting sector.

Another senior manager in the real estate sector, who also values ​​the current management team positively, nonetheless objects to the birth of the bad bank. “There is an original sin,” he also says on condition of anonymity: the way to assign contracts to suppliers, who pay a fee to the bad bank and then charge a commission for each divestment they achieve.

This mechanism has focused the activity of suppliers on what was easier to sell, with a result that further complicates the future: “In addition to not getting rid of half of the debt, the quality of the assets has been depleted”, says the aforementioned source, who nevertheless believes that “there is still a way to create value.” To do this, he points out that in the seven years that remain, the bad bank should look for specialist partners “in the most complicated part of the product” who work “completely aligned with Sareb’s interests” (that is, 100% on commission if they manage to get value to the company’s assets). Although, of course, nobody rules out something that from the FROB itself – the Ordered Fund for Bank Restructuring, through which it holds 45.9% of public participation and which already adds impairments of 2,192 million to Sareb’s account until 2019- Has it ever been considered: extending the complicated life of the bad bank for another year.