The sphenic numbers, which we dealt with last week, all of them have eight and only eight divisors, since, being the product of three different primes, they have the form n = pqr, so their divisors will be, in addition to the 1 and the number itself, the three prime factors plus the three binary combinations of these primes, that is: 1, p, q, r, pq, pr, qr, n.

As we have seen, there can be two and even three consecutive sphenic numbers; but there cannot be four, since one of every four consecutive numbers is a multiple of 4, and therefore contains the repeated factor 2, and, by definition, a sphenic number is the product of three different primes.

Goldbach’s conjecture

It seems that any even number greater than 2 can be expressed as the sum of two (not necessarily distinct) primes:

4 = 2+2, 6 = 3+3, 8 = 3+5, 10 = 3+7 = 5+5, 12 = 5+7, 14 = 3+11 = 7+7…

If we take the sequence of prime numbers (2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17…) and we pair them in order in all possible ways, with themselves and with the others (and disregarding 2 after using it to obtain 4), by adding the two members of each pair we obtain the successive even numbers. And since the larger a number is, the more different ways there are to express it as the sum of two others, it seems clear that we can always decompose an even number into two odd addends that are also prime.

It seems clear, and most mathematicians are convinced that it is so; but so far no one has been able to prove it. It all started when, in 1742, the Prussian mathematician Christian Goldbach wrote Euler a letter inviting him to find a proof of this very reasonable, almost self-evident assumption, known ever since as Goldbach’s conjecture. But the great Euler, who never resisted a problem related to numbers, was unable to find a proof, and all those who have tried after him, who have been legion, have failed.

The brute force of computers has shown that Goldbach’s conjecture holds for all even numbers less than a hundred trillion (a 1 followed by twenty zeros); but this, compared to infinity, is nothing, and although most mathematicians believe the conjecture to be true, some believe that very large prime numbers could surprise us more than once. And, on the other hand, no one has been able to find a counterexample, that is, an even number not expressible as the sum of two primes, which would show that the conjecture is wrong. An apparently trivial problem, the understanding of which is within the reach of a child, and which has turned out to be one of the most difficult in the history of mathematics (the most difficult, according to some).

As we saw last week, in 1973 the Chinese mathematician Chen Jingrun proved, using riddle theory, the theorem that bears his name, according to which any sufficiently large even number can be expressed as the sum of two primes or of a prime and a semiprime (remember that a semiprime is the product of two primes, not necessarily different, like 9 = 3×3 or 77 = 7×11), which could be a first step towards proving Goldbach’s conjecture. Now all that remains is to do the following steps.

And finally, and in keeping with the theme, the most difficult meta-problem:

How is this installment different from The game of science of all the above?

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.