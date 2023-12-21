Although it was almost five decades ago, Gay Blackstone can still vividly remember the first time she was cut in half on stage. His screams were an intentional element of the trick, but nervousness and fear made them genuine that time.

For Blackstone, that job as assistant to master illusionist Harry Blackstone Jr. turned into a love story and, later, marriage. After the death of her husband in 1997, she pursued a successful career as an illusionist, instructor, producer and director.

However, she is the exception. Only about 8 percent of professional magicians are women, said a spokeswoman for Magic Castle, a private club in Los Angeles for members of the Academy of Magical Arts.

“I think for many years, no one really thought about the need for women to be magicians,” Blackstone said. “But now, as we come up with different roles and different things we want to do, then there's no reason why women can't be as good as men.”

Nicole Cardoza often says that she is the “only black magician I know.”

Cardoza, 34, who specializes in coin magic, has been on tour for more than two years. On stage, she is equal parts storyteller, teacher and magician in shows that reference and evoke Ellen Armstrong, who is believed to be the first black woman to have a traveling magic show in the 20th century.

Subconsciously, people are less inclined to perceive women and people of color as magical, Cardoza said. Research on gender discrimination supports that claim. A 2019 study found that male magicians were viewed as more impressive than female magicians, even when performing identical tricks.

When one coin then another appears out of nowhere during a presentation, Cardoza told the audience, “sometimes we need to believe in things before we can see them.”

When Anna DeGuzman auditioned for “America's Got Talent,” which has been viewed more than 57 million times on TikTok since it aired in June, actress and judge Sofía Vergara asked, “How come there aren't many magician women?”

DeGuzman responded: “I am one of the few and I hope to inspire more girls tonight.”

She incorporates card flourishes into her magic, aiming to revive interest in a skill Blackstone described as “a ballet of playing cards.”

DeGuzman stunned the judges by showing the two of spades card, which had been chosen by comedian and actor Howie Mandel, from a deck that Vergara, when asked to hide, stuffed between her breasts.

DeGuzman, 25, said the exhibition validated her idea that magic is a profession and that women have a place in it. “I use the fact that I'm different to my advantage,” said DeGuzman, who finished the season in second place.

DeGuzman began practicing magic to entertain herself. When she was a teenager, she generated attention by uploading videos of her tricks to social media.

“When I started, I didn't have a role model in magic,” DeGuzman recalled. On the one hand, “no one told me what to wear.”

He didn't like the outfits many male wizards wore, but he wasn't aware of other alternatives. (Proper wardrobe is crucial for tricks because that's where props are typically hidden, Blackstone explained.)

Gabriella Lester, 19, has been a traveling magician for several years. She is a member of the Academy of Magical Arts Youth Society, which mentors talented young magicians. Of the 77 students in the program, she is among only 10 women.

Lester says she was “definitely not the popular girl at school,” where she could often be found trying to escape after her classmates tied her to a chair with rope.

Magic is based on keeping secrets, so it's difficult to dabble and learn, Lester said. But for her, magic is not about tricking people. She wants the audience to feel like they've been shared a secret.

However, with few women in the field to emulate, Lester had to find her own path.

“There wasn't this girl or this woman in magic that I could follow,” he declared. “But that also gave me the creative freedom to create that person that I would have liked my younger self to see and say, 'She's great.' That's what I want to do,'” she added.

LAUREN MCCARTHY. THE NEW YORK TIMES