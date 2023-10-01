Sunday, October 1, 2023
The hard wing of the Republicans will ask to remove the president of the US House of Representatives.

October 1, 2023
The hard wing of the Republicans will ask to remove the president of the US House of Representatives.

United States Congress

Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader in the United States House of Representatives.

Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg

Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader in the United States House of Representatives.

Kevin McCarthy is in the eye of the storm after reaching an agreement to avoid the shutdown.

This Sunday it became known that the hard wing of the Republican Party will request the dismissal of the president of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, after reaching an agreement with the Democrats this Saturday to avoid the ‘shutdown’.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL
*With AFP

