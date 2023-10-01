The hard wing of the Republicans will ask to remove the president of the US House of Representatives.

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader in the United States House of Representatives.
Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg
Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader in the United States House of Representatives.
Kevin McCarthy is in the eye of the storm after reaching an agreement to avoid the shutdown.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R I
This Sunday it became known that the hard wing of the Republican Party will request the dismissal of the president of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, after reaching an agreement with the Democrats this Saturday to avoid the ‘shutdown’.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL
*With AFP
R I
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#hard #wing #Republicans #remove #president #House #Representatives