Recovering from an eating disorder is really difficult, because it involves ignoring and not obeying a voice that lives with you, it is difficult and exhausting. Eating disorders are mental illnesses that consume all the energy of those who suffer from them. There is only food, exercise, calories, compensation and guilt. If we add to this that we live in a society sick with thinness that rewards and applauds every harmful behavior with food and the body, the task becomes almost impossible.

Eating disorders (EDs) have a function, however aberrant this may seem. How can something so harmful be useful? Through the connection with food, one survives, it is a way of dealing with difficult situations or traumas, but food itself is not the problem, it is only the means.

Food has a trick, and that is that it gives a false hope that it is easy to control. The reality is that it always gets out of hand.

It starts in a subtle way, eliminating certain foods with less interesting nutritional properties, doing more sport or stopping eating fast food when going out with friends. This generates admiration in those around us, society applauds this willpower and empowers the person who does it. They gradually achieve a certain moral superiority and strength over the rest of us mortals who fall into the clutches of the pleasures of food.

Little by little, the wheel of restriction turns a few centimetres further, she is hungry, but she endures. Friends and family praise her for losing weight, for being more beautiful now, and, above all, for her admirable willpower: “She is not even capable of eating a French fry.” This reinforces restrictive behaviour and further undermines the trap of eating disorders. Now there is an identity in that person that she must not fail; if she decides to eat French fries or any food that she has previously given up, it is perceived as a sign of weakness.

Psychotherapist Mayra Hornbacher defined them as “a lifesaver,” based on her own experience with bulimia and anorexia.

A person who is going through an eating disorder lives constantly with a voice, like an evil Jiminy Cricket, that tells him that he can always eat less, that he should exercise more, and that if he eats dinner today, the best thing he can do tomorrow is fast. Recovering from an eating disorder is a continuous challenge to a voice that has become an identity within the person who suffers from it.

People who go through an eating disorder practically lose their essence, because the eating disorder takes up too much space. It carries so much implicit energy that there is no room for anything else.

Meanwhile, society validates and applauds thinness, no matter how you get there, whether you lost weight due to depression, a breakup, or an eating disorder. And how good do you look now?

We are used to judging other people’s bodies based on their appearance and talking about them as if we were talking about inflation or the European elections, without taking into account the damage we can cause.

When a person is going through an eating disorder, they do not need to be told to eat. In Africa, there are children who are starving and they decide not to eat. If they have stopped eating, it is as a consequence of the pain they are suffering, not as something random and the result of a whim.

You don’t need to be told that you’re very sad, you used to have energy and were always happy, and now you’re a pit of sadness. Most eating disorders are accompanied by depression, or other mental disorders, as comorbidities. Therefore, it’s understandable that joy has disappeared from your life.

A person who is committed to herself and decides to heal from her eating disorder does not want to hear what she has eaten today, because what she hears is that she will gain weight and that she is weak from eating. We have to know that she is continually challenging that inner voice that tells her to eat less and less.

She doesn’t need police officers watching every bite she takes or doesn’t take. It’s clear that she needs surveillance, but that way all she’s going to do is hide and get angry. She needs a support network and to know that there’s always a helping hand.

Eating disorders are a prison for those who suffer from them, and a society that is sick with thinness acts as a jailer.

Eating disorders are extremely complex and as a society we have a responsibility to protect and prevent them from increasing so disproportionately among the most vulnerable population, which are children and adolescents. It is crucial that we promote a culture of understanding, support and acceptance, instead of judging and applauding impossible beauty standards.

