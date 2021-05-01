The world learned a few months ago the harsh story of Arthur, a one-year-old boy whose milk allergy had devastating consequences. His entire body was covered in blisters, leaving his skin totally irritated, and an affection to his intestine that caused him to evacuate fecal material such as “Acidic water”.

His mother, Charlotte Smallwood, 25-year-old from Romford, Essex, England, claimed that at birth in April 2020 doctors refused to diagnose a allergy to cow’s milk protein (CMPA) and instead offered their son Arthur treatments for colic and heartburn reflux.

It was only at the end of last year that specialists came up with the correct diagnosis and applied a treatment that worked.

“Arthur suffered a lot and kept scratching,” said the mother

From the day after his birth, Arthur began experiencing symptoms when his face became bumpy and puffy, but doctors allegedly diagnosed him such as acne and swelling of the baby due to cesarean delivery.

But when Arthur was taken home and started taking infant formula, he began to suffer bouts of screaming after eating, vomiting the bottle, and arching his back in pain.

Charlotte had to face this harsh reality. As described by Daily MailYour child was in “inconsolable” pain for seven months. It all originated due to a misdiagnosis on the part of Smallwood’s GPs, which resulted in two conditions that affect Arthur today: infant colic and gastroesophageal reflux.

An allergy to milk caused her rashes.

Thea, the woman’s first child, suffered from both conditions but managed to overcome them in a short time. She believed there was something else behind her little one’s suffering. He became suspicious of the intake of milk, to which the doctors insisted that Arthur was not allergic to dairy.

She and her husband, Lewis, tried hundreds of methods to end the rash. They mostly used dermal creams, not knowing that the problem was another. Since cream baths to alternative milk formulas. Until a dermatologist was able to take a look at it and advise them on the care of their child. Thanks to her, the baby today only has some remnants of the symptoms, with inflammations where he had the rashes.

Today Arthur is healthy but is strictly controlled.

About the hard months that she had to live, the woman assured that fighting frustration was the most difficult thing. “It seemed that whatever got into his body was trying to get out of his skin at any cost,” he explained. In addition, he claimed to feel completely “Overwhelmed” by the situation, with moments as extreme as seeing his own son “scream, cry, scratch, crawl and bleed.”

The mother said: “At that time, I was very skeptical and did not believe them, but everything started to change in 24 hours. At the end of the first week, Arthur laughed, rolled, sat down, grabbed things and played … Had stopped scratching desperately like he did before. I was able to change his diaper on my own without scratching and he started to sleep at night, in a row. His older sister found it so amazing that she was finally able to play with her little brother when she couldn’t even touch him before. “

Now little arthur leads an almost normal life and with preventive care he no longer suffers from ulcerations on his skin.

CMA is an abnormal response of the body’s immune system in which cow’s milk proteins are recognized as a threat. It can cause the immune system to become sensitized and produce allergic symptoms.