Family is not the one of blood, but the one that you form in the process. That is something that many learn – with some difficulty – on this path called “life.” Some days are good, others are bad. Some are bearable as long as you have a couple of guides at home. Others do not have that and must look for them in the process.

Stories of abandonment are a daily bread. In fact, they are present in the most popular sagas of cinema and literature. A couple of examples? Anakin Skywalker and Harry Potter. One never knew who his father was, while the other was an orphan after losing his parents.

Leaving fiction out, there are real characters who are the directors and scriptwriters of their own film. Such is the case of Alex Vigo who, before becoming the new reinforcement of River Plate, spent the first chapters of his life as if it were a drama full of misfortunes, but that paints for a happy ending.

“[…] My biological father abandoned me before I was born. It was two weeks away, but now I have my father who is Jorge Rossi and I learned something from him: ‘father is the one who raises, not the one who does’ […]”Said Vigo in an interview for The Coast.

Although today he is known as Alex Vigo Gamaliel, he used to play ball under another surname on a ranch near the coast of the Paraná River. Born on April 28, 1999 in the town of Colastiné Sur (Santa Fe), River defender today took his first steps in football under the surname “Gómez” (his mother’s), but, by judicial decisions, he had to be changed to his father’s.

“My old woman began to sue him because we were left with nothing and we had nothing at all,” explained Vigo. “The judge, I don’t really know why, told my mother that I had to bear the surname of Vigo. My biological dad’s. I had to put it on and take off my mother’s. I was barely ten years old when all that happened. It was to be able to eat ”.

The life of the defender and his family was not easy. After the abandonment, Verónica Gómez (mother), at two months, gave birth to Álex and Aixa Vigo, his twin sister. The boys grew up without a father figure, but under the tutelage of a mother who always fought to give them a good upbringing, education and humility in the face of life.

“Mom worked cleaning houses. Despite being in bad times, he always educated us with values and raised us with humility ahead of us. One can forget many things, but never humility ”, Aixa commented in a telephone conversation with Clarion.

Since I can remember you have always been by my side and today I have to say goodbye, but I am happy for you because I know how much you worked for this, to continue growing ❤️ always together twin❤️ the most sincere hug in the world 🌍 pic.twitter.com/nsPw8WgKdF – aixa.vigo (@ Aixavigo1) February 17, 2021

The sister, who today studies radiology at the Ceted Institute of Santa Fe, said that Álex has played ball since he was 6 years old and his dream has always been to shine in a great Argentine soccer team.

Álex has lived in the same place where he spent his childhood and youth, in a house located in Colastiné Sur on the coast of the Paraná River. An area that is always hit when there is bad weather, due to rising waters. When he arrived in Colón de Santa Fe, he was offered to move to the institution’s pension, but the player rejected the proposal and decided to stay with his family to help during the floods.

“I told Colón no, that I was going to stay with my mother to help her take care of the house, and help people with the embankment so that it does not flood. We stay day and night with the pumps dropping and bagging so that the flood does not advance”Explained Álex.

Before arriving in Colón, the player was discovered by “Chupete” Marini when he was playing for the UNL (Universidad Nacional del Litoral) of the Liga Santafesina. At the age of 10 he entered the lower ranks of the Sabalero and, a decade later, he debuted with the first team.

During two years defending the Columbus shirt, Álex played 48 games and scored 1 goal. In fact, he was part of the 2019 South American Cup runner-up team and was a fundamental piece in Pablo Lavallén’s scheme.

Although his biological father never appeared, according to his sister, he only did it once and that was when Álex reached the First Division with Colón. However, the brothers did not pay much attention to him and decided to move on with their lives. Nor did they need it, since they had the presence of a Jorge Rossi who helped Verónica Gómez in the upbringing and education of young people.

God squeezes but does not strangle. 15 years later, after ending a period of great sacrifices, Álex fulfilled his dream and became the new reinforcement of River Plate scored by Marcelo Gallardo.

“When River noticed me, I felt a lot of joy. That’s where you realize that you have been doing things well. It’s a dream come true, I really wanted to be here. VI entrust Gallardo to find the best version of me, I know that he will find it for me“, expressed Álex after completing his medical examination.

River Plate’s next commitment will be against Rosario Central this Saturday, February 20 at 9:00 p.m. Álex – surely – will be among the substitutes and will not stop counting the minutes to go out on the field and start writing another chapter of his history.