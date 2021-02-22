The final results of the Diego Maradona Cup last season classified San Lorenzo to the Copa Libertadores, but chance was not benevolent with the Cyclone: ​​the draw determined that the rival in Phase 2 – one of the previous instances – is nothing less than the University of Chile Y the road seems even more complicated if you manage to advance.

Once the trans-Andean tournament was over, a few weeks ago, Diego Dabove and his players found out that Chile 3 would be a fierce rival with experience in these competitions. And when the completion of the Brasileirao approached, he had other complicated news: If he manages to beat U, he may face Santos …

Yes, nothing less than the last Cup runner-up, who in the last hours announced Ariel Holan, as his new coach. The PeixeDue to its position in the table, it has already been assured to be Brazil 8 and that is why it must be measured against Deportivo Lara from Venezuela in Phase 2.

The first crosses of the Libertadores were raffled.

The protagonists of the crosses C4 and C5, that is, San Lorenzo – University of Chile and Santos – Deportivo Lara, they will meet in the last stage prior to the group stage. So the Raven must eliminate two greats from the continent to just enter the main draw. Although if it happens to the Chileans, it will make sure to be at least in the South American group instance as a consolation prize.

Step by step they will say in Boedo: just On March 10 the Cyclone He will play the first leg in Santiago and will define the first playoff at the Nuevo Gasómetro a week later.

Meanwhile, the controversy already invades the crossing between ravens and university students. Ramon Arias rescinded with San Lorenzo and went to the U, where in medical studies they found serious problems in the knee and the bony pelvis, area where he had been operated during his stage in the Cyclone. The pass is at risk of falling.