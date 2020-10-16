The prestigious virologist Margarita del Val granted an interview in eldiario.es and was forceful about the epidemiological situation that Spain is going through, which is at the head of the second wave of coronavirus: “I’m afraid we’re going to have to go back to very strict house confinement, as we are and if there is no will to understand the measures and apply them “.

In your opinion, one of the problems has been the rapid de-escalation, which has caused security measures to be soon forgotten: “We have dedicated ourselves to the hotel industry, to eat, to drink, losing distance and taking off our mask before we sit down. “

Comparison with neighboring territories

Making a comparison with other European countries, the CSIC researcher stated that more effective measures could have been applied: “In other countries they have not opened bar interiors, or they have not opened nightclubs. In Italy they have fines for not wearing the mask well indoors, which can include jail. Things like that are not seen, but they are important. “

He also highlighted that “could have been done all summer here and we would not have arrived into the fall so loaded with cases “. Del Val also predicts a bad omen for winter: “We don’t stop the virus at all, we only stop it with various measures. If it did not stop in summer, let no one think that this is why it will stop in autumn. Nor are you going to wait for flu season, which is December, January, and February. It will continue now, and more launched. “

A change in strategy

For this reason, he wanted to appeal to the authorities to change their strategy: “I believe that in Madrid the measures should have been applied in early September. It seems to me that they are late and seem insufficient. If we continue with the same summer measures and face them in autumn, we will go very badly. “

To slow down the impact of the second wave, stressed that one of the recommendations “is doing more work at home, no companies with face-to-face work, which is the minimum necessary, or if possible, nothing. “